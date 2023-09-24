Watch Now
Salah penalty gives Liverpool lead over West Ham
Mohamed Salah makes the most of his opportunity from the penalty spot and gives the Reds an early 1-0 lead over West Ham United at Anfield.
Things go from bad to worse for Chelsea as Malo Gusto receives a straight red card for his dangerous tackle on Lucas Digne in the second half at Stamford Bridge.
A mistake by Jorginho opens the door for Heung-min Son's second goal of the match to equalize for Tottenham against Arsenal at the Emirates.
Cristian Romero's handball leads to Bukayo Saka's second goal of the match as Arsenal take a 2-1 second half lead over Tottenham at the Emirates.
Less than 20 seconds into the second half, Kaoru Mitoma slots home Brighton's go-ahead goal against Bournemouth at the Amex.
West Ham United executes the counter attack to perfection as Jarrod Bowen's diving header puts the Hammers level against Liverpool at Anfield.
Billy Gilmour's cross finds its way into the Bournemouth goal after Milos Kerkez accidentally heads in Brighton's equalizer right before halftime.
A dazzling run from James Maddison results in a clever finish from Heung-min Son to put Tottenham on level terms with Arsenal at the Emirates.
A goalkeeping error leaves Brighton's goal wide open for Dominic Solanke to slot home Bournemouth's opening goal at the Amex.
Bukayo Saka's effort deflects off Cristian Romero and finds the back of the net to give Arsenal an early 1-0 lead over Tottenham at the Emirates.
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to detail the latest updates regarding Everton's pending sale to an American investment company, and he explains why the UK government is involved.
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to provide the latest news regarding the front office changes happening for both North London rivals, Tottenham and Arsenal.