Salah's penalty gives Liverpool lead v. Everton
Michael Keane's handball results in a penalty for Liverpool, where Mohamed Salah converts from the spot to give his side a 1-0 lead over Everton at Anfield.
Wissa puts Brentford 1-0 in front against Burnley
Yoane Wissa provides the sting for the Bees against Burnley with a tidy finish to put Brentford 1-0 up at home.
Haaland rockets Man City 2-0 in front of Brighton
Erling Haaland doesn't waste his first opportunity against Brighton as he slots home Manchester City's second goal of the match from long range for a 2-0 lead at the Etihad.
Murphy volleys Newcastle in front of Palace
Jacob Murphy's volley across the box finds the far post to give Newcastle United an early 1-0 lead at home against Crystal Palace.
Alvarez lifts Man City 1-0 ahead of Brighton
Jeremy Doku dances through Brighton's defense to set up a first-time finish from Julian Alvarez to give Manchester City an early 1-0 lead at the Etihad.
Salah’s double secures Liverpool win v. Everton
A perfectly-weighted pass from Darwin Nunez finds Mohamed Salah, who finds the back of the net for his second goal of the second half to give Liverpool a 2-0 lead over Everton at Anfield.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Everton Matchweek 9
Ashley Young's red card in the first half turned the tide in Liverpool's favor as two goals from Mohamed Salah helped secure three points for the Reds over Everton at Anfield.
Young sent off in first half against Liverpool
Everton go down to 10 men following Ashley Young's rash challenge on Luis Diaz, resulting in his second yellow of the first half against Liverpool at Anfield.
Can Arsenal maintain momentum in derby v. Chelsea?
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola discuss how much a much-improved Chelsea could test Arsenal, who look to keep pace atop the table with archrivals Tottenham and stay ahead of Man City.
Predictions for every PL match in Matchweek 9
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards go up and down the table to predict every fixture of Matchweek 9 in the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Liverpool, Everton trending up heading into derby
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards analyze the keys to Saturday's Merseyside derby, as Everton visit Anfield looking for just their second win over Liverpool in the last 12 years.
Top iconic derby moments in Premier League history
Relive some of the most thrilling and heartbreaking moments across the Premier League's bitterest derby showdowns.