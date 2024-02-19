Watch Now
Dyche discusses Calvert-Lewin's scoring struggles
Everton manager Sean Dyche reflects on his side's draw against Crystal Palace and shares his thoughts on Dominic Calvert-Lewin's goal-scoring drought.
PL Update: Everton salvage crucial point v. Palace
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham analyze Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw against Everton in a scrappy affair at Goodison Park in Matchweek 25.
How will Manchester City respond v. Brentford?
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Danny Higginbotham preview Manchester City's matchup against Brentford following City's eyebrow-raising draw against Chelsea over the weekend.
Onana preaches patience after draw v. Palace
Amadou Onana shares his takeaways from Everton's draw against Crystal Palace where he scored the equalizer late in the second half at Goodison Park.
McCarthy disappointed with draw v. Everton
Crystal Palace's interim manager Paddy McCarthy speaks to the media following his side's 1-1 draw against Everton at Goodison Park.
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 25
Watch all the goals from Matchweek 25 of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Andersen reacts to Crystal Palace hiring Glasner
Joachim Andersen recaps Crystal Palace's 1-1 draw with Everton at Goodison Park and shares his thoughts on Roy Hodgson stepping down as his team's manager.
Extended HLs: Everton v. Palace Matchweek 25
Jordan Ayew got Crystal Palace on the board first with a stunning long-range effort, but the Toffees would not be denied as they managed an equalizer late in the second half to salvage a point at Goodison Park.
Onana’s header equalizes for Everton v. Palace
Amadou Onana rises up and powers his header into the back of the net to put the Toffees back on level terms against Crystal Palace at Goodison Park.
Ayew’s belter gives Crystal Palace lead v. Everton
Crystal Palace take the lead against the run of play thanks to a stunning strike from distance from Jordan Ayew to silence the Everton faithful in the second half at Goodison Park.
Is Mbappe eyeing a move to the Premier League?
David Ornstein details the latest news regarding Kylian Mbappe's future at PSG and reveals the favorites to sign the French star this summer.
Everton await verdict on 10-point deduction appeal
David Ornstein joins Paul Burmeister to discuss Everton's appeal verdict against their 10-point deduction that occurred this past November.