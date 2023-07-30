Watch Now
Silva's header gives Chelsea lead against Fulham
Thiago Silva opens the scoring for Chelsea against Fulham with a towering header off a Blues corner during the Premier League Summer Series.
Nkunku doubles Chelsea’s lead against Fulham
Christopher Nkunku taps in Chelsea's second goal of the first half as the Blues take a commanding 2-0 lead over Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series.
Extended Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Brentford 3
Relive the six-goal thriller between Aston Villa and Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series.
Dasilva ‘buzzing’ from goal against Aston Villa
Josh Dasilva joins the broadcast from the sidelines to explain what was going through his mind after his wonder strike against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Baptiste slots home equalizer against Aston Villa
Shandon Baptiste finds himself in front of goal and scores on the rebound to equalize for Brentford in a back-and-forth battle against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Cash completes Villa’s comeback against Brentford
After going down 2-0 to Brentford, Aston Villa completes their comeback thanks to Matty Cash's goal to give the Villians a 3-2 lead in the Premier League Summer Series.
Diaby puts Villa on level terms with Brentford
Aston Villa's new signing Moussa Diaby scores yet again as he ties things up 2-2 against Brentford in the Premier League Summer Series.
Konsa gives Villa life against Brentford
Ezri Konsa didn't celebrate after scoring against his former team, but his brilliant solo effort was enough to bring Aston Villa back into their Premier League Summer Series matchup against Brentford
Brentford’s Dasilva scores a worldie against Villa
Josh Dasilva scores, arguably, the goal of the Premier League Summer Series against Aston Villa to give Brentford an early 2-0 lead.
Mbeumo’s penalty gives Brentford lead over Villa
Bryan Mbeumo didn't succumb to Emiliano Martínez's mind games as he coolly converts from the penalty spot to give Brentford an early 1-0 lead against Aston Villa in the Premier League Summer Series.
Flekken: Brentford ‘trusting the process’
Mark Flekken explains the highs and lows from Brentford's "unlucky" results in the Premier League Summer Series.
Cash explains how Emery approaches training
Aston Villa's Matty Cash explains how the preseason preparation is going under Unai Emery and shares how much he's been enjoying his preseason tour in the United States.