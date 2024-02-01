Watch Now
Solanke capitalizes on error to give Cherries lead
A terrible miscue from Kalvin Phillips results in Dominic Solanke tucking away Bournemouth's opening goal against West Ham early in the first half at London Stadium.
Rashford’s effort gives Man United lead v. Wolves
Marcus Rashford wastes no time in his return for Manchester United as his beautiful shot from distance curls into the back of the net to give the Red Devils a 1-0 lead over Wolves at the Molineux.
Ten Hag’s discipline of Rashford is ‘perplexing’
Anna Jackson, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe have a roundtable discussion regarding Marcus Rashford's future at Manchester United following an off-field incident last week.
PL Update: Liverpool dismantle Chelsea
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap an action-packed Wednesday where Liverpool routed Chelsea, Manchester City cruised past Burnley, and Tottenham survived a scare against Brentford.
Chelsea lacked fight, passion against Liverpool
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe discuss Chelsea's biggest issue following a 4-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield in Matchweek 22.
Pochettino: Liverpool were ‘better than us’
Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino explains what went wrong for the Blues against Liverpool in a 4-1 loss at Anfield.
Klopp: Bradley was ‘incredible’ against Chelsea
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp speaks to the media following his side's impressive 4-1 win over Chelsea in Matchweek 22.
Bradley: ‘I feel like I’m in a dream’
Conor Bradley and Dominik Szoboszlai share their key takeaways from Liverpool's dominant 4-1 victory against Chelsea at Anfield.
Liverpool’s win v. Chelsea was ‘men against boys’
Paul Burmeister, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's dominant 4-1 victory over Chelsea and praise Conor Bradley for his man of the match performance for the Reds.
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Chelsea Matchweek 22
Relive Liverpool's 4-1 rout of Chelsea, where 20-year-old Conor Bradley stole the show for the Reds en rout to three big points to keep pace with the top of the table.
Extended HLs: Man City v. Burnley Matchweek 22
A birthday brace for Julian Alvarez was enough to guide Manchester City to a 3-1 victory against Burnley at the Etihad in Matchweek 22.
Diaz’s sliding effort makes it 4-1 for Liverpool
Liverpool get a fourth as Luis Diaz's extra effort is rewarded with a goal to give the Reds a comfortable three-goal cushion against Chelsea at Anfield.