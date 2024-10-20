 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Final Round
Hannah Green wins third LPGA title of season at BMW Ladies Championship
New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
georgia_texas.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 8: Georgia’s statement win and Indiana’s growing CFP chances

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoalgvardiol_241020.jpg
Gvardiol’s golazo brings Man City level v. Wolves
nbc_pl_colepalmerdiscuss_241019.jpg
Does Palmer have Ballon d’Or potential at Chelsea?
nbc_pl_livvchediscuss_241020_(1).jpg
Arsenal had ‘a really bad day’ against Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

BMW Ladies Championship 2024 - Final Round
Hannah Green wins third LPGA title of season at BMW Ladies Championship
New York Jets v Minnesota Vikings
What NFL games are on today: Week 7 Sunday schedule, scores, TV channels, kick off times, how to watch
georgia_texas.jpg
10 Takeaways from Week 8: Georgia’s statement win and Indiana’s growing CFP chances

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcgoalgvardiol_241020.jpg
Gvardiol’s golazo brings Man City level v. Wolves
nbc_pl_colepalmerdiscuss_241019.jpg
Does Palmer have Ballon d’Or potential at Chelsea?
nbc_pl_livvchediscuss_241020_(1).jpg
Arsenal had ‘a really bad day’ against Bournemouth

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Watch Now

Beshay family balances Liverpool, Man City fandom

October 20, 2024 09:33 AM
This week's Barclays Supporter Spotlight features the Beshay Family, who manages to strike a balance between the Liverpool and Manchester City fans in the family.
Up Next
nbc_pl_mcgoalgvardiol_241020.jpg
1:18
Gvardiol’s golazo brings Man City level v. Wolves
Now Playing
nbc_pl_colepalmerdiscuss_241019.jpg
3:03
Does Palmer have Ballon d’Or potential at Chelsea?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livvchediscuss_241020_(1).jpg
3:21
Arsenal had ‘a really bad day’ against Bournemouth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_wolvesgoallarsen_241019.jpg
1:16
Strand Larsen tucks away Wolves’ opener v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mancitydiscuss_241020.jpg
6:36
Will Guardiola leave Man City at end of season?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_ipsevev4_241019.jpg
12:03
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Everton Matchweek 8
Now Playing
nbc_pl_update_241019.jpg
23:34
PL Update: Bournemouth upset Arsenal
Now Playing
nbc_pl_livchepreview_241019.jpg
2:39
Chelsea set for ‘fascinating’ battle v. Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_redcarddiscussion_241019_720x405_2381551171860.jpg
2:05
Arsenal must take responsibility for red cards
Now Playing
nbc_pl_artetaintv_241019.jpg
2:02
Arteta discusses Arsenal’s red card issues
Now Playing
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_241019.jpg
1:01
Ten Hag not listening to Man United’s critics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_irolaintv_241019.jpg
1:47
Iraola explains how patience paid off v. Arsenal
Now Playing