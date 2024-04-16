Isak, Gordon signal Newcastle's promising future

 Skip navigation
Top News

The Masters - Round Two
Rory McIlroy says LIV Golf rumors are false: ‘I’ll play the PGA Tour for the rest of my career’
SX 2024 Rd 09 Birmingham Dylan Ferrandis bike in front of Phoenix Racing hauler.JPG
11 bikes stolen from Phoenix Racing Honda
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
AUTO: APR 14 NASCAR Cup Series AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400
William Byron keeps top spot in NASCAR Power Rankings after Texas

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_mcilroyintv_240416.jpg
McIlroy: ‘I will always play on the PGA Tour’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmancity_240416.jpg
Man City’s ‘drive’ separates them in title race
nbc_pl_2robbiesaresenal_240416.jpg
Did Arsenal make too many changes v. Aston Villa?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
