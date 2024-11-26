 Skip navigation
Top News

Houston Cougars
Houston fires offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay with team struggling to score
Cori Close
No. 1 UCLA among many top women’s teams headed to warm locations for Thanksgiving tournaments
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Thanksgiving Week college hoops week brings new-look Players Era Festival to tournament lineup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_241126.jpg
Liverpool get a ‘wake-up call’ against Southampton
nbc_pft_draftweek12_241126.jpg
PFT Draft: Primetime Lamar, Tua win Week 12

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Houston Cougars
Houston fires offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay with team struggling to score
Cori Close
No. 1 UCLA among many top women’s teams headed to warm locations for Thanksgiving tournaments
Ryan Kalkbrenner
Thanksgiving Week college hoops week brings new-look Players Era Festival to tournament lineup

Top Clips

nbc_pft_barkley_241126.jpg
Assessing Barkley’s odds to win MVP, OPOY
nbc_pl_kellywrightypartc_241126.jpg
Liverpool get a ‘wake-up call’ against Southampton
nbc_pft_draftweek12_241126.jpg
PFT Draft: Primetime Lamar, Tua win Week 12

Watch Now

Arsenal back on track after dominant win v. Forest

November 26, 2024 09:51 AM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe highlight Arsenal's much-needed 3-0 win over Nottingham Forest to keep pace at the top of the table in Matchweek 12.
nbc_pl_2robamorimmanumanager_241126.jpg
10:59
Amorim’s vision for Man United will take time
nbc_pl_2robchelsealeicester_241126.jpg
8:51
Chelsea were ‘so good tactically’ v. Leicester
nbc_pl_2robsalahleadsliverpool_241126.jpg
13:05
Liverpool show vulnerabilities in win over Saints
nbc_pl_2robmancitynewlowpep_241126.jpg
13:48
Takeaways from Spurs’ ‘stunning’ win over Man City
nbc_pl_2robbiesearleua_241124.jpg
2:06
Brighton’s Joao Pedro is a ‘star in the making’
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoeua_241124.jpg
1:33
Southampton’s Dibling has ‘quite the future’
nbc_pl_arneslotv3_241112.jpg
10:27
Liverpool looked comfortable in win v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_2rchearsenalv2_241112.jpg
15:40
Neto ‘was outstanding’ for Chelsea against Arsenal
nbc_pl_2rpepg_241112.jpg
10:25
Will Man City fall too far behind Liverpool?
nbc_pl_earle_241110.jpg
2:16
Konate an underrated part of Liverpool’s defense
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoeua_241110.jpg
2:02
Cunha has been a ‘dynamic player’ for Wolves
nbc_pl_2robbies_liverpool_241105.jpg
10:52
Liverpool ‘get the job done’ v. Brighton to go top
