 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying
Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
Ezra Frech has golden plans for Paris Paralympics, and that’s just the beginning
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Dover an important test for Team Penske trio

Top Clips

nbc_pft_floriocalebwilliams_v2_240425.jpg
Bears turn to Williams at QB with No. 1 draft pick
nbc_ffhh_calebwilliamspick_240425.jpg
Bears’ selection of Williams is a ‘slam dunk’
nbc_pl_2robslot_240425.jpg
Why Slot may have a ‘difficult’ time at Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

GOLF: FEB 22 PGA Cognizant Classic Pre-Qualifying
Charlie Woods, Cameron Kuchar miss in U.S. Open local qualifying
Day 6 - Para Athletics World Championships Paris 2023
Ezra Frech has golden plans for Paris Paralympics, and that’s just the beginning
NASCAR Cup Series Ambetter Health 400
Dover an important test for Team Penske trio

Top Clips

nbc_pft_floriocalebwilliams_v2_240425.jpg
Bears turn to Williams at QB with No. 1 draft pick
nbc_ffhh_calebwilliamspick_240425.jpg
Bears’ selection of Williams is a ‘slam dunk’
nbc_pl_2robslot_240425.jpg
Why Slot may have a ‘difficult’ time at Liverpool

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Arsenal 'matured' into Premier League contenders

April 25, 2024 07:15 PM
Gary Lineker joins the 2 Robbies to share his thoughts on Arsenal's growth this season and if they'll be able to hold off Manchester City for the Premier League title.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robslot_240425.jpg
2:23
Why Slot may have a ‘difficult’ time at Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robklopp_240425.jpg
1:56
Did Klopp make a mistake announcing his departure?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmancity_240416.jpg
8:09
Man City’s ‘drive’ separates them in title race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpool_240416.jpg
12:14
Liverpool played ‘a shocker’ in loss to Palace
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesnewcastle_240416.jpg
8:05
Isak, Gordon signal Newcastle’s promising future
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesaresenal_240416.jpg
11:18
Did Arsenal make too many changes v. Aston Villa?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmanu_240416.jpg
8:33
Keeping Ten Hag would be a ‘waste of time’
Now Playing
GettyImages-2143803756_copy.jpg
12:06
Fan Fest recap; Advantage Arsenal in PL title race
Now Playing
nbc_2robbies_fulhamtot_240319.jpg
11:18
Muniz has ‘potential of doing great things’
Now Playing
nbc_2robbies_westhamvilla_240319.jpg
15:37
West Ham fail to impose their will v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeearleua_240317.jpg
3:21
Robinson, Muniz star for Fulham against Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mcuveverton_240312.jpg
7:35
Ten Hag ‘is not the right man’ for Man United
Now Playing