Arsenal's set-piece magic instills 'real fear'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Soelden featuring Mikaela Shiffrin
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays History: World Series titles, records, highlights, best moments & milestones
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 8: Mike Evans facing lengthy absence, more QB injuries to manage

Top Clips

nbc_nba_okcringv2_251021.jpg
KD returns to OKC as Thunder begin title defense
nbc_roto_bte_rsppg_251021.jpg
Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_251021.jpg
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup - Women's Slalom
How to watch FIS Alpine skiing World Cup in Soelden featuring Mikaela Shiffrin
MLB: World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays History: World Series titles, records, highlights, best moments & milestones
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
  • DJShortBW.jpg D.J. Short
    ,
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 8: Mike Evans facing lengthy absence, more QB injuries to manage

Top Clips

nbc_nba_okcringv2_251021.jpg
KD returns to OKC as Thunder begin title defense
nbc_roto_bte_rsppg_251021.jpg
Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_251021.jpg
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Arsenal's set-piece magic instills 'real fear'

October 21, 2025 01:16 PM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Arsenal's performance in their win over Fulham and discuss their set-piece supremacy over the Premier League.

Related Videos

nbc_plp_robbiesmaguire_251021.jpg
17:37
Man United school ‘of ‘out of tune’ Liverpool
nbc_plp_robbiesange_251021.jpg
08:35
Chelsea send Ange packing after 39 days
nbc_plp_harrymaguire_251021.jpg
08:12
PL RAW: Maguire stuns Anfield in dramatic win
nbc_plp_xgpartb_251021.jpg
16:06
PL Masterclass: Crystal Palace’s prolific Mateta
nbc_plp_xgpartc_251021.jpg
07:06
Reflecting on Ange’s short tenure at Forest
nbc_plp_netbusters8_251021.jpg
25:53
Top Premier League highlights from Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_plupdate_251020.jpg
02:31
PL Update: Brentford cruise past joyless West Ham
nbc_pl_mw8allgoals_251020.jpg
13:01
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_whubre_251020.jpg
10:35
Extended HLs: West Ham v. Brentford Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_bowennuno_251020.jpg
04:19
Bowen, Nuno disappointed in West Ham’s performance
nbc_pl_postgamereax_251020.jpg
03:06
West Ham hit ‘rock bottom’ after loss to Brentford
nbc_pl_bregoal2_251020.jpg
01:25
Jensen doubles Brentford’s lead against West Ham
nbc_pl_bregoal1VOD_251020.jpg
01:27
Thiago gives Brentford 1-0 lead against West Ham
nbc_pl_foresthit_251020.jpg
08:27
Analyzing Ange’s ‘pretty shocking’ sacking
nbc_pst_fraliv_251020.jpg
10:38
Can Liverpool snap skid against Frankfurt?
nbc_pst_arsatm_251020.jpg
09:20
Will Arsenal handle ‘chaos’ from Atletico Madrid?
nbc_pl_2robpreview_251019.jpg
01:28
Liverpool in dire need of result against Brentford
nbc_pl_mustoe_251019.jpg
01:50
Mateta has been ‘drastically overlooked’
nbc_pl_earle_251019.jpg
01:58
Mukiele’s versality shines for Sunderland
nbc_pl_lowedown_251019.jpg
04:48
Lowe Down: Man United’s win is a ‘turning point’
nbc_pl_plupdate_251019.jpg
08:38
PL Update: Man United make a statement at Anfield
nbc_pl_slotintv_251019.jpg
01:06
Slot: ‘Everyone is giving it all’ amid slump
nbc_pl_amorimintv_251019.jpg
02:37
Amorim reacts to dramatic win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_vvdintvv2_251019.jpg
02:32
Van Dijk: Liverpool must stick together
nbc_pl_livmu_251019.jpg
12:31
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Man United Matchweek 8
nbc_pl_maguireintv_251019.jpg
01:45
Maguire: Win over Anfield a ‘long time coming’
nbc_pl_livmupostgame_251019.jpg
02:27
Maguire’s heroics lift Man United past Liverpool
nbc_pl_mugoal2_251019.jpg
01:41
Maguire’s header gives Man United 2-1 lead v. Reds
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251019.jpg
01:48
Gakpo equalizes for Liverpool against Man United
nbc_pl_mugoal1_251019.jpg
01:25
Mbeumo silences Anfield to give Man United lead

Latest Clips

nbc_nba_okcringv2_251021.jpg
04:04
KD returns to OKC as Thunder begin title defense
nbc_roto_bte_rsppg_251021.jpg
01:43
Take Luka, Giannis to lead NBA in points per game
nbc_dps_mondaynightfootballrecap_251021.jpg
08:27
MNF Takeaways: Gibbs in ‘lofty territory’ for DET
nbc_roto_bte_buccsvsaints_251021.jpg
02:04
Expect Buccaneers to attack Rattler, beat Saints
nbc_dps_reggiemillerintv_251021.jpg
05:07
Miller predicts the future for Wembanyama, Giannis
nbc_roto_bte_billsvpanthersv2_251021.jpg
01:55
Take Dalton, Panthers to cover spread vs. Bills
nbc_ffhh_betting_251021.jpg
01:03
Bet on Cowboys to cover against Broncos in Week 8
nbc_dps_marinersbluejaysrecap_251021.jpg
04:13
Springer clutch again in sending Blue Jays to WS
nbc_roto_bte_worldseries_251021.jpg
01:54
Blue Jays underdogs vs. Dodgers in World Series
nbc_roto_bte_bearsvravens_251021.jpg
01:37
‘Desperate’ Ravens should cover vs. Bears at home
nbc_ffhh_teanddst_251021.jpg
05:11
Add tight ends Gadsden, Otton in fantasy football
nbc_ffhh_williamslions_251021.jpg
06:48
Feel comfortable dropping Williams after bad game
nbc_ffhh_wiredwrs_251021.jpg
10:02
Mooney, Johnson, Boutte, Pierce top WRs on waivers
nbc_nba_badteamsexp_251021.jpg
04:29
Bright spots for last year’s NBA lottery teams
nbc_ffhh_waiverrb_251021.jpg
07:17
Snatch up RBs Monangai, Spears on Week 8 waivers
nbc_nbc_rookieextensions_251021.jpg
10:01
Grading NBA rookie contract extensions
lebron_mpx.jpg
03:11
Lakers must get off to strong start without LeBron
luka_mpx.jpg
06:11
Luka can ‘hit the ground running’ against Warriors
nbc_ffhh_wiredqbs_251021.jpg
13:59
Target QBs Dart, Flacco on Week 8 waiver wire
nbc_ffhh_nbapromo_251021.jpg
03:53
FFHH crew very excited for NBA on NBC and Peacock
nbc_nba_rocketsthunder_251021.jpg
05:51
Rockets-Thunder to be ‘tough’ game for both squads
nbc_nba_dkchat_251021.jpg
05:05
NBA tip-off doubleheader picks: Doncic, Durant
nbc_nba_playerstobuystockin_251021.jpg
08:26
NBA players to buy stock in for 2025-26 season
nbc_pft_greenlaw_251021.jpg
08:10
Inside Greenlaw’s suspension for postgame actions
nbc_pft_grahamnews_251021.jpg
01:39
Graham reportedly coming out of retirement for PHI
tushpushdefense.jpg
01:31
Vikings get creative to defend Eagles’ tush push
nbc_pft_nbanfl_251021.jpg
06:15
PFT Draft: NFL players who could’ve thrived in NBA
nbc_pft_mcdanieltua_251021.jpg
06:50
McDaniel regime in Miami reaching its lowest point
nbc_pft_texansturnaround_251021.jpg
05:03
Texans have tough turnaround entering Week 8
nbc_pft_stroudhead_251021.jpg
03:43
Stroud paused after hitting his head on the ground