Brentford expose Chelsea's deficiencies at ST, GK
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess their primary concerns in Chelsea's squad after Mauricio Pochettino's side slumped to another unimpressive home defeat to Brentford.
‘Ange-Ball comes through again’ for Tottenham
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe break down the positives and negatives in Tottenham's gutsy but labored derby victory over Crystal Palace.
Nketiah proves Arsenal can rotate in Blades rout
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle analyze Mikel Arteta's astute tactical selections and Eddie Nketiah's masterful hat trick in Arsenal's 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United.
Assessing ten Hag’s questionable tactics v. City
Robbie Mustoe and Robbie Earle react to Man United's curious setup against Man City and how the reigning champions dismantled their archrivals with ease at Old Trafford.
Mbeumo continues to shine for Brentford
Robbie Earle explains why Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo is his underappreciated performer of the week following his standout performance against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.
Mustoe: Vicario ‘a really big upgrade’ for Spurs
Robbie Mustoe explains why Tottenham goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario is his underappreciated performer of the week following Spurs' win over Crystal Palace.
Liverpool have ‘a vulnerability’ that needs fixing
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's back-and-forth affair with Brighton at the Amex, and discuss the outlook for both teams in terms of challenging for European positioning.
Are Tottenham the biggest surprise of the season?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Tottenham's hot run of form to start the Premier League season following their win over Luton Town, where the team overcame adversity to pick up three points.
Man United need an ‘absolute, total strip down’
Robbie Mustoe gives an impassioned analysis of the state of Manchester United, and explains what changes need to be made for the club to return to its former glory.
Arsenal ‘earned respect’ from Manchester City
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth discussion regarding Arsenal's 1-0 win over Manchester City, and discuss what that victory means for the Gunners moving forward.
Romero showcasing poise under Postecoglou
Robbie Earle explains why Cristian Romero is his underappreciated performer of the week following yet another standout performance for Tottenham against Luton Town.
McTominay proves he belongs in Man United lineup
Robbie Mustoe explains why Scott McTominay is his underappreciated performer of the week following his heroic game-winning performance against Brentford.