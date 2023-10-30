 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

kirkcousins_FMIA_WK8.jpg
NFL Week 8 biggest takeaways: Broncos defense, A.J. Brown’s stats, Kirk Cousins’ Achilles and more
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Sunday Aftermath: Cousins’ season-ending injury, Purdy’s struggles and much more
nbc_edge_eaglescowboyspreview_231029.jpg
NFL Week 8 Reaction: Chiefs, 49ers, Jets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kwchelsea_231030.jpg
Brentford do ‘a proper job’ on naive Chelsea
nbc_pl_kwarsenal_231030.jpg
Matured Arsenal growing into frontrunner status
nbc_pl_kwliverpool_231030.jpg
Liverpool quietly primed for PL title charge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

kirkcousins_FMIA_WK8.jpg
NFL Week 8 biggest takeaways: Broncos defense, A.J. Brown’s stats, Kirk Cousins’ Achilles and more
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers
Sunday Aftermath: Cousins’ season-ending injury, Purdy’s struggles and much more
nbc_edge_eaglescowboyspreview_231029.jpg
NFL Week 8 Reaction: Chiefs, 49ers, Jets

Top Clips

nbc_pl_kwchelsea_231030.jpg
Brentford do ‘a proper job’ on naive Chelsea
nbc_pl_kwarsenal_231030.jpg
Matured Arsenal growing into frontrunner status
nbc_pl_kwliverpool_231030.jpg
Liverpool quietly primed for PL title charge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Brentford expose Chelsea's deficiencies at ST, GK

October 30, 2023 11:19 AM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe assess their primary concerns in Chelsea's squad after Mauricio Pochettino's side slumped to another unimpressive home defeat to Brentford.
Up Next
nbc_pl_t2rcpvtot_231030.jpg
7:01
‘Ange-Ball comes through again’ for Tottenham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rarsvshu_231030.jpg
4:21
Nketiah proves Arsenal can rotate in Blades rout
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rmuvmc_231030.jpg
18:33
Assessing ten Hag’s questionable tactics v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_earle_231029.jpg
1:27
Mbeumo continues to shine for Brentford
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoe_231029.jpg
1:14
Mustoe: Vicario ‘a really big upgrade’ for Spurs
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbieskloop_231008.jpg
5:30
Liverpool have ‘a vulnerability’ that needs fixing
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesange_231008.jpg
7:37
Are Tottenham the biggest surprise of the season?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiestenhag_231009.jpg
15:38
Man United need an ‘absolute, total strip down’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmartinelli_231009.jpg
22:05
Arsenal ‘earned respect’ from Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesromero_231008.jpg
2:20
Romero showcasing poise under Postecoglou
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesscott_231008.jpg
1:57
McTominay proves he belongs in Man United lineup
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rwolvmc_231003.jpg
4:16
Takeaways from Man City’s rare off day v. Wolves
Now Playing