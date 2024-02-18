 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares advice to Denny Hamlin on playing the bad guy
NHL: Stadium Series-Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils
NHL’s Stadium Series games at Metlife Stadium increases total to 41 played outdoors
54th Annual Daytona 500
Two NASCAR drivers have won a Monday Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240218.jpg
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
nbc_pl_mctaxlive_240218.jpg
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
nbc_pl_cataxlive_240218.jpg
How Liverpool, Wolves expose teams on the break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson shares advice to Denny Hamlin on playing the bad guy
NHL: Stadium Series-Philadelphia Flyers at New Jersey Devils
NHL’s Stadium Series games at Metlife Stadium increases total to 41 played outdoors
54th Annual Daytona 500
Two NASCAR drivers have won a Monday Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240218.jpg
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
nbc_pl_mctaxlive_240218.jpg
How Chelsea picked Manchester City’s defense apart
nbc_pl_cataxlive_240218.jpg
How Liverpool, Wolves expose teams on the break

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Welbeck has 'redefined' himself under De Zerbi

February 18, 2024 05:13 PM
Robbie Earle explains why Danny Welbeck is his underappreciated performer of the week following Brighton's 5-0 victory over Sheffield United in Matchweek 25.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240218.jpg
3:20
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robhaaland_240213.jpg
4:01
Haaland was ‘world class’ for Man City v. Everton
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robliverpool_240213.jpg
11:27
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmoyesarsenal_240213.jpg
11:30
Arsenal’s 6-0 win showed ‘high-level coaching’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robmu_240213.jpg
10:59
Man United aren’t ‘controlling games enough’
Now Playing
GettyImages-2003348326_copy.jpg
1:42
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
Now Playing
GettyImages-2000506060_copy.jpg
2:45
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_manunited_240206.jpg
6:25
Garnacho ‘is a special talent’ for Man United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_everton_240206.jpg
9:10
Everton have an ‘amazing drive’ under Dyche
Now Playing
nbc_pl_chelsea_240206.jpg
9:21
Pochettino making Potter ‘look better’ at Chelsea
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsvsliv_240206.jpg
19:35
Arsenal win defining match against Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeonbarkley_240204.jpg
3:07
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
Now Playing