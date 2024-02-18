Watch Now
Welbeck has 'redefined' himself under De Zerbi
Robbie Earle explains why Danny Welbeck is his underappreciated performer of the week following Brighton's 5-0 victory over Sheffield United in Matchweek 25.
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
Robbie Mustoe explains why Malo Gusto is his underappreciated performer of the week following his stellar showing for Chelsea against Manchester City at the Etihad.
Haaland was ‘world class’ for Man City v. Everton
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Manchester City's 2-0 win over Everton and discuss the level of impact Erling Haaland made with another dominant performance in front of goal.
Liverpool outlast competitive Burnley at Anfield
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Liverpool's 3-1 win against Burnley at Anfield and discuss how Liverpool were able to use the offensive firepower on their bench to secure three points.
Arsenal’s 6-0 win showed ‘high-level coaching’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe review Arsenal's huge win over West Ham, if the game exemplified old football v. new football, and more.
Man United aren’t ‘controlling games enough’
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Manchester United's win over Aston Villa, their need for consistency in defensive play moving forward, Erik ten Hag's future, and more.
Trossard is ‘a little diamond’ for Arsenal
Robbie Mustoe explains why Leandro Trossard is his underappreciated performer of the week following Arsenal's dominant 6-0 victory over West Ham United in Matchweek 24.
Quansah ‘starting to make a mark’ at Liverpool
Robbie Earle explains why Jarell Quansah is his underappreciated performer of the week following Liverpool's 3-1 win over Burnley in Matchweek 24.
Garnacho ‘is a special talent’ for Man United
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Manchester United's youth on display in an impressive performance against West Ham in Matchweek 23.
Everton have an ‘amazing drive’ under Dyche
Robbi Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Everton's 2-2 draw against Tottenham, where the Toffees fought back to salvage a point late at Goodison Park in Matchweek 23.
Pochettino making Potter ‘look better’ at Chelsea
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Chelsea's performance in a 4-2 defeat to Wolves at Stamford Bridge in Matchweek 23.
Arsenal win defining match against Liverpool
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Arsenal's 3-1 victory over Liverpool in Matchweek 23 to get back into the Premier League title race.