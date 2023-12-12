 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, Phoenix added to Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 schedule
2024 Australian Open - Day 3
Iga Swiatek tested in Australian Open first round
nbc_oly_marcoodermatt_230212.jpg
Marco Odermatt eyes history in famed Kitzbuehel downhill, live on Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_bte_opoy_240115.jpg
Is there a chance Hill could win OPOY?
cocogauffaus2024.jpg
Betting the women’s Australian Open draw
nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni on ‘rut’, Bowles embracing underdog

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500
Daytona 500, Brickyard 400, Phoenix added to Jimmie Johnson’s 2024 schedule
2024 Australian Open - Day 3
Iga Swiatek tested in Australian Open first round
nbc_oly_marcoodermatt_230212.jpg
Marco Odermatt eyes history in famed Kitzbuehel downhill, live on Peacock

Top Clips

nbc_bte_opoy_240115.jpg
Is there a chance Hill could win OPOY?
cocogauffaus2024.jpg
Betting the women’s Australian Open draw
nbc_nfl_eaglesbucscoachpost_240115.jpg
Sirianni on ‘rut’, Bowles embracing underdog

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Chelsea lacked the will to win against Everton

December 12, 2023 11:38 AM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth conversation regarding Chelsea's continued struggles under Mauricio Pochettino and assess the quality of his squad despite a multitude of injuries.
Up Next
nbc_pl_t2r_mustoeua_bobb_240114.jpg
3:12
Bobb is a ‘special talent’ at Manchester City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2r_earleua_hojbjerg_240114.jpg
3:05
Hojbjerg puts on ‘professional performance’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robsmidseasonawards_240102.jpg
8:14
Mid-season underappreciated starting XI
Now Playing
nbc_pl_earleonsalah_240102.jpg
3:35
Salah has ‘redefined’ the role of a PL winger
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeongibbswhite_240102.jpg
3:17
Gibbs-White showcasing ‘real talent’ at Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesearle_231230.jpg
2:47
Trafford one to watch for the future at Burnley
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbiesmustoe_231230.jpg
2:00
Wood proving himself under new manager at Forest
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_earleuav2_231223.jpg
3:29
Townsend has proven his quality at Luton Town
Now Playing
nbc_pl_2robbies_mustoeua_231223.jpg
1:54
Paqueta has been a ‘magician’ for West Ham United
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rnfvtot_231218.jpg
5:40
Spurs continue to thrill; pressure grows on Cooper
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rarsvbha_231218.jpg
8:16
Arsenal top Brighton, look like PL’s best team
Now Playing
nbc_pl_t2rlivvmu_231218.jpg
7:17
‘Shell of’ Man United fight valiantly v. Liverpool
Now Playing