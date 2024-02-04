Watch Now
Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool
Robbie Earle explains why Jorginho is his underappreciated performer of the week following his dominant midfield display for Arsenal in a win over Liverpool in Matchweek 23.
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
Robbie Mustoe explains why Ross Barkley is his underappreciated performer of the week following his strong performance for Luton Town against Newcastle in Matchweek 23.
Bradley can be Liverpool’s ‘bona fide right back’
Robbie Mustoe thinks Conor Bradley has all the makings of the complete package for Liverpool after the 20-year-old continued his marvelous introduction with a goal and two assists against Chelsea.
Schar flying under the radar as key Newcastle cog
Robbie Earle discusses Fabian Schar's ever-present impact for Newcastle after the underappreciated center back bagged a brace against Aston Villa.
Toney showcased ‘passion’ in return for Brentford
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe analyze Ivan Toney's impressive performance for Brentford in a 3-2 win over Nottingham Forest in his first match back from suspension.
Nunez steps up for Liverpool against Bournemouth
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe explain why Darwin Nunez's emergence and Diogo Jota's goal-scoring ability can help guide Liverpool through the second half of the season in what's shaping up to be a tight title race.
Arsenal were ‘almost perfect’ v. Crystal Palace
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their main takeaways from Arsenal's dominant performance against Crystal Palace and discuss Roy Hodgson's future.
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
Robbie Earle explains why Danny Ings is his underappreciated performer of the week following his solid performance for West Ham in an entertaining 2-2 draw against Sheffield United.
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise
Robbie Mustoe explains why Diogo Jota is his underappreciated performer of the week following his brace for Liverpool during his side's 4-0 win over Bournemouth.
Everton frustrate Aston Villa in ‘nasty’ clash
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Everton's draw against Aston Villa, and discuss where Aston Villa struggled against the Toffees' physicality at Goodison Park.
Man City looking scary with ‘refreshed’ De Bruyne
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe praise Manchester City's performance against Newcastle, led by Kevin De Bruyne, who reminded the Premier League why his side are the team to beat this season.
Is Fernandes becoming a liability for Chelsea?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Chelsea's win over Fulham and debate over Enzo Fernandes' place in the squad as he continues to underwhelm in the Blues' midfield.