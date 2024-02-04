 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch
Sheldon scores 25 as No. 8 Ohio State tops No. 10 Indiana 74-69
Syndication: Journal Sentinel
No. 2 Purdue wins 75-69 at No. 6 Wisconsin for seventh consecutive win
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am - Round Three
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: Final-round tee times, groupings

Top Clips

nbc_cbb_purduewisconisn_240204.jpg
MBB Highlights: Purdue tops Wisconsin in Madison
nbc_pl_mustoeonbarkley_240204.jpg
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
nbc_wcbb_ohio_indiana_240204.jpg
WBB Highlights: Ohio State powers past Indiana

Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool

February 4, 2024 04:48 PM
Robbie Earle explains why Jorginho is his underappreciated performer of the week following his dominant midfield display for Arsenal in a win over Liverpool in Matchweek 23.
nbc_pl_mustoeonbarkley_240204.jpg
3:07
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
nbc_pl_uabradley_240201.jpg
3:04
Bradley can be Liverpool’s ‘bona fide right back’
nbc_pl_uaschar_240201.jpg
2:48
Schar flying under the radar as key Newcastle cog
nbc_pl_2robbiesivantoney_240123.jpg
10:50
Toney showcased ‘passion’ in return for Brentford
nbc_pl_2robbiesliverpool_240123.jpg
14:30
Nunez steps up for Liverpool against Bournemouth
nbc_pl_2robbieshodgsonseat_240123.jpg
8:31
Arsenal were ‘almost perfect’ v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_uaearleings_240121.jpg
2:33
Ings’ effort for West Ham deserves praise
nbc_pl_uamustoejota_240121.jpg
1:07
Why Liverpool’s Jota deserves more praise
nbc_pl_2robbies_eveavl_240116.jpg
4:02
Everton frustrate Aston Villa in ‘nasty’ clash
MicrosoftTeams-image_(100).png
13:41
Man City looking scary with ‘refreshed’ De Bruyne
nbc_pl_2robbies_cheful_240116.jpg
14:27
Is Fernandes becoming a liability for Chelsea?
nbc_pl_2robbies_mutot_240116.jpg
18:43
Manchester United looked ‘flat’ against Tottenham
