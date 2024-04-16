 Skip navigation
Top News

MLB: Hall of Fame-Parade of Legends
Whitey Herzog, Hall of Fame manager who led St. Louis Cardinals to 3 pennants, dies at 92
NHL: Buffalo Sabres at Colorado Avalanche
Buffalo Sabres fire head coach Don Granato after extending playoff drought to 13th season
GLKJHfCWoAAr1Sa.jpeg
NCAA D-I women’s golf conference championship schedule, results for 2024

Top Clips

nbc_ncaa_mdlaxweirman_240416.jpg
Wierman looking to ‘be the best’ at Maryland
nbc_fnia_giantsdraft_240416.jpg
Should the Giants move on from Jones during draft?
nbc_golf_pga_mcilroyintv_240416.jpg
McIlroy: I will play PGA TOUR for ‘rest of career’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
NBCSports Header Logo

Watch Now

Liverpool played 'a shocker' in loss to Palace

April 16, 2024 11:38 AM
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe take a closer look into Liverpool's 1-0 loss to Crystal Palace and discuss what went wrong for the Reds at Anfield in Matchweek 33.
