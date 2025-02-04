Watch Now
Nottingham Forest punish 'naive' Brighton
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Nottingham Forest's incredible 7-0 win at the City Ground in Matchweek 24.
Liverpool had a ‘perfect’ performance v. Cherries
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe discuss Liverpool's performance against Bournemouth in a 2-0 win at the Vitality Stadium in Matchweek 24.
Are Man United’s performances unacceptable?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe put the spotlight on Manchester United following their 2-0 loss to Crystal Palace at Old Trafford.
Arsenal ‘blew away’ Man City in dominant win
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's impressive 5-1 victory against Manchester City at the Emirates in Matchweek 24.
Arsenal’s academy shines against Manchester City
Robbie Earle explains why the star graduates from Arsenal's youth academy are his underrated performers of the week following their showcase against Manchester City.
Moyes is proving he’s a quality manager
Robbie Mustoe explains why Everton manager David Moyes is his underappreciated performer of the week following Everton's statement 4-0 win against Leicester City in Matchweek 24.
Liverpool are ‘an outstanding team’ this season
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe react to Liverpool's dominant 4-1 victory against Ipswich Town at Anfield in Matchweek 23.
Are Man United improving at all under Amorim?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe share their thoughts on Manchester United's narrow win over Fulham and give an honest assessment of their performances under Ruben Amorim.
Why are Spurs struggling under Postecoglou?
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe have an in-depth discussion about the state of Tottenham Hotspur following another lackluster performance in a stunning loss to Leicester City over the weekend.
Chelsea ‘have to upgrade’ from Sanchez
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Manchester City's win over Chelsea and discuss the Blues' struggles defensively, particularly with their goalkeeper.
Ouattara thriving out of position at Bournemouth
Robbie Mustoe explains why Dango Ouattara is his underappreciated performer of the week following his hat-trick heroics for Bournemouth against Nottingham Forest.
Silva ‘is a little diamond’ for Manchester City
Robbie Earle explains why Bernardo Silva is his underappreciated performer of the week following his impressive performance against Chelsea in Matchweek 23.