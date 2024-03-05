 Skip navigation
Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Finals Andorra 2023 - Day 5 - Women's &amp; Men?s Slalom &amp; Super L.
Alpine skiing TV, live stream schedule for 2023-24 World Cup season
TENNIS-GBR-WIMBLEDON
Simona Halep’s doping ban reduced, cleared to play
Dakotah Lindwurm Fiona O’Keeffe Emily Sisson
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

nbc_pl_genxgpartb_240305.jpg
Luton Town ‘getting found out too often’ in PL
nbc_pl_2robbieschelsea_240305.jpg
‘Pressure mounting’ on Pochettino at Chelsea
nbc_golf_penskecognizantv2_240305.jpg
Highlights: Best shots from Cognizant Classic

Unpacking Liverpool's controversial win v. Forest

March 5, 2024 10:13 AM
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe debate over the finish in Liverpool's controversial 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 27.
nbc_pl_2robbieschelsea_240305.jpg
3:45
‘Pressure mounting’ on Pochettino at Chelsea
nbc_pl_2robsmanumisshojlund_240227.jpg
11:34
Manchester United were ‘awful’ in loss to Fulham
nbc_pl_2robsmancity_240227.jpg
5:01
Phil Foden continues to step up for Man City
nbc_pl_2robsarsenal_240227.jpg
11:45
Arsenal ‘almost perfect’ in 4-1 win v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_carabaocuprecap_240225.jpg
21:13
Liverpool’s Carabao Cup win ‘a massive statement’
nbc_pl_uaearlesilva_240225.jpg
3:39
Silva ‘has lots of upside’ as Fulham’s manager
nbc_pl_uamustoekelleher_240225.jpg
4:21
Kelleher was ‘tremendous’ for Liverpool v. Chelsea
nbc_pl_2robbies_manuluton_240220.jpg
10:48
Man United ‘not good enough’ to control games
nbc_pl_2robbies_arsburnley_240220.jpg
11:28
Arsenal have ‘the most controlling football’ in PL
nbc_pl_2robbies_livbrentford_240220.jpg
8:31
Liverpool’s ‘attacking quality’ on display v. Bees
nbc_pl_robbies_chelseamc_240220.jpg
22:20
Chelsea ‘were incredible’ against Manchester City
nbc_pl_2robmustoe_240218.jpg
3:20
Gusto is going to be a ‘future star’ at Chelsea
