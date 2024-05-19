 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy’s strange week comes to close at PGA Championship
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 qualifying, Day 2: Kyle Larson will start fifth after having an earlier moment; McLaughlin on pole
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler ‘ready to get home’ after 65 closes out turbulent PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_indy_larsonpostqual_240519.jpg
Larson: Indy qualifying ‘better than anticipated’
nbc_indy_rahal_240519.jpg
Rahal tips his cap to Dale Coyne Racing at Indy
nbc_indy_ericsson_240519.jpg
Ericsson overcomes mistake to make 108th Indy 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Rory McIlroy’s strange week comes to close at PGA Championship
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Indy 500 qualifying, Day 2: Kyle Larson will start fifth after having an earlier moment; McLaughlin on pole
2024 PGA Championship - Final Round
Scottie Scheffler ‘ready to get home’ after 65 closes out turbulent PGA Championship

Top Clips

nbc_indy_larsonpostqual_240519.jpg
Larson: Indy qualifying ‘better than anticipated’
nbc_indy_rahal_240519.jpg
Rahal tips his cap to Dale Coyne Racing at Indy
nbc_indy_ericsson_240519.jpg
Ericsson overcomes mistake to make 108th Indy 500

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Silva bids farewell to Chelsea after four seasons

May 19, 2024 03:35 PM
Watch Thiago Silva's emotional goodbye ceremony as he thanks the Chelsea fans for his time at Stamford Bridge.
Up Next
nbc_pl_2robbies_240519.jpg
10:46
Man City crowned Premier League champions again
Now Playing
nbc_pl_lowedown_240519.jpg
4:27
Lowe Down: Foden proved he’s the best
Now Playing
nbc_pl_riceintv_240519.jpg
4:19
Rice: Arsenal has ‘been everything I’ve expected’
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pochintv_240519.jpg
1:18
Pochettino comments on his Chelsea future
Now Playing
nbc_pl_angeintv_240519.jpg
1:43
Postecoglou refuses to let Spurs settle for fifth
Now Playing
nbc_pl_liverpoolfuture_240519.jpg
1:16
How will Slot replace Klopp at Liverpool?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_matchdayallgoals_240519.jpg
20:21
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesintv_240519.jpg
1:28
Moyes ‘extremely proud’ of his time at West Ham
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mancitybreacheslatest_240519.jpg
4:07
Does Manchester City’s success have an asterisk?
Now Playing
nbc_pl_pepintv_240519.jpg
5:49
Guardiola on Man City’s fourth-straight PL title
Now Playing
nbc_pl_arsartetaintv_240519.jpg
3:13
Arsenal ‘tried their best’ in title race v. City
Now Playing
nbc_pl_jurgenkloppceremony_240519.jpg
50:13
Klopp bids farewell to Liverpool fans at Anfield
Now Playing