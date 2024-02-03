Watch Now
Tielemans rockets Villa to 4-0 lead v. Blades
The rout is on as Your Tielemans unleashes a ferocious strike that gives Aston Villa a 4-0 lead against Sheffield United in the first half at Bramall Lane.
Up Next
Emery: Aston Villa were ‘clinical’ against Blades
Emery: Aston Villa were 'clinical' against Blades
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery reflects on his team's impressive performance against Sheffield United, where his side won 5-0 at Bramall Lane.
Aston Villa ‘bounce back’ against Sheffield United
Aston Villa 'bounce back' against Sheffield United
Peter Drury and Lee Dixon join Rebecca Lowe to share their main takeaways from Aston Villa's dominant 5-0 win against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Sheffield United ‘not competitive’ in PL this year
Sheffield United 'not competitive' in PL this year
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard react to Aston Villa's 5-0 drubbing of Sheffield United, and lament the Blades' uninspired performance in front of their fans at Bramall Lane.
Moreno’s volley gives Villa 5-0 lead v. Blades
Moreno's volley gives Villa 5-0 lead v. Blades
Aston Villa pick up right where they left off in the first half as Alex Moreno volleys Villa 5-0 in front of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Bailey gives Aston Villa 3-0 lead over Blades
Bailey gives Aston Villa 3-0 lead over Blades
Leon Bailey gets onto his left foot and guides his effort into the Sheffield United goal to give Aston Villa a commanding 3-0 lead over the Blades at Bramall Lane.
Watkins doubles Aston Villa’s lead over Blades
Watkins doubles Aston Villa's lead over Blades
Ollie Watkins makes it look easy with a lovely finish on the counter attack to give Aston Villa a 2-0 lead against Sheffield United in the first half at Bramall Lane.
McGinn taps in Aston Villa’s opener v. Blades
McGinn taps in Aston Villa's opener v. Blades
Ollie Watkins' effort hits off the post and falls to the feet of John McGinn for a simple finish to give Aston Villa a 1-0 lead over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Fulham Matchweek 23
Extended HLs: Burnley v. Fulham Matchweek 23
A late brace from David Datro Fofana was enough for Burnley to steal a point at home after trailing Fulham 2-0 for most of the match at Turf Moor.
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Luton Town Matchweek 23
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Luton Town Matchweek 23
Relive Newcastle and Luton Town's eight-goal thriller in one of the games of the season as both share the spoils following a heart-stopping showdown at St. James' Park.
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Crystal Palace MWK 23
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Crystal Palace MWK 23
Brighton came out firing and didn't look back during their 4-1 victory over their bitter rivals Crystal Palace at the Amex in Matchweek 23.
Fofana’s brace makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Fulham
Fofana's brace makes it 2-2 for Burnley v. Fulham
David Datro Fofana doubles his tally and becomes a hero at Turf Moor as he salvages a point for Burnley against Fulham in injury time.