Watch Now
Top 25 Premier League goals of January 2024
Relive all the best Premier League goals from the month of January in the 2023-24 season.
Up Next
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 23
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 23
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 23.
Every touch by Gross in Brighton’s M23 derby win
Every touch by Gross in Brighton's M23 derby win
Dive back into Pascal Gross' huge day after Brighton's midfield maestro dismantled Crystal Palace in the Seagulls' M23 derby triumph.
Every touch by Jorginho in 3-1 win v. Liverpool
Every touch by Jorginho in 3-1 win v. Liverpool
Relive every single touch from one of Jorginho's best performances in the Arsenal engine room, as the Gunners earned a key win over Liverpool in north London.
Every touch by Watkins in Villans’ rout of Blades
Every touch by Watkins in Villans' rout of Blades
See every touch Ollie Watkins took, including a goal and two assists, during Aston Villa's 5-0 dismantling of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Every Odegaard touch in Arsenal’s win v. Liverpool
Every Odegaard touch in Arsenal's win v. Liverpool
Watch every single touch from Martin Odegaard after the Arsenal captain inspired his side to three points in a must-win showdown against Liverpool.
Odegaard: Arsenal ‘showed up’ with season on line
Odegaard: Arsenal 'showed up' with season on line
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard hailed the Emirates faithful and the team's massive performance to deliver a win against Liverpool that kept the Gunners in the thick of the Premier League title race.
Jorginho: Arsenal showed maturity in Liverpool win
Jorginho: Arsenal showed maturity in Liverpool win
Jorginho admitted his performance against Liverpool may have been his best in an Arsenal shirt after the Gunners earned a 3-1 victory over the Reds in a must-win clash at the Emirates.
Barkley ‘one of the best’ midfielders in PL
Barkley 'one of the best' midfielders in PL
Robbie Mustoe explains why Ross Barkley is his underappreciated performer of the week following his strong performance for Luton Town against Newcastle in Matchweek 23.
Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool
Jorginho set the tone for Arsenal v. Liverpool
Robbie Earle explains why Jorginho is his underappreciated performer of the week following his dominant midfield display for Arsenal in a win over Liverpool in Matchweek 23.
Analyzing Arsenal’s, Liverpool’s defensive errors
Analyzing Arsenal's, Liverpool's defensive errors
Robbie Earle hits the tactics board to take an in-depth look into the defensive and goalkeeping errors that plagued both Arsenal and Liverpool during their Matchweek 23 showdown at the Emirates.
Chelsea ‘have gone backwards’ under Pochettino
Chelsea 'have gone backwards' under Pochettino
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's biggest questions from Matchweek 23, including Jurgen Klopp's status at Liverpool, Arsenal's character, Tottenham's potential, and Pochettino's future at Chelsea.