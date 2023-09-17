 Skip navigation
Top News

NCAA Football: Alabama at South Florida
AP Top 25: No. 13 Alabama is out of the top 10 for the first time since 2015. Georgia remains No. 1
2023 Final X Wrestling
David Taylor wins third title as Americans take first three golds of wrestling worlds
78th Tour of Spain 2023 - Stage 20
Sepp Kuss wins Vuelta a Espana, join U.S. cycling greats

Top Clips

nbc_pl_artetaintv_230917.jpg
Arteta discusses starting Raya over Ramsdale
nbc_pl_evearsanalysis_230917.jpg
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City
nbc_pl_evearshl_230917.jpg
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 1, Everton 0

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Trossard details game-winning goal against Everton

September 17, 2023 01:35 PM
Leandro Trossard recaps Arsenal's 1-0 win over Everton and describes his game-winning goal in the second half at Goodison Park.
nbc_pl_artetaintv_230917.jpg
4:01
Arteta discusses starting Raya over Ramsdale
nbc_pl_evearsanalysis_230917.jpg
2:14
Arsenal outlast Everton to keep pace with City
nbc_pl_evearshl_230917.jpg
8:06
Extended Highlights: Arsenal 1, Everton 0
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_230917.jpg
1:17
Trossard powers Arsenal 1-0 in front of Everton
nbc_pl_pochintv_230917.jpg
5:11
Pochettino: Chelsea deserved to win v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_boucheanalysis_230917.jpg
1:46
Chelsea struggles in draw v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_bouchehl_230917.jpg
7:35
Extended Highlights: Bournemouth 0, Chelsea 0
nbc_pl_sanorn_230917.jpg
1:56
Ornstein: Sancho ‘banished’ from Man Utd training
nbc_pl_eveorn_230917.jpg
2:18
Everton takeover has ‘unanswered questions’
nbc_pl_mentalhealth_230917.jpg
6:37
Richarlison’s honesty is ‘beautiful to see’
nbc_pl_avlvcphlv2_230916.jpg
12:40
Highlights: Aston Villa 3, Crystal Palace 1
nbc_pl_emoriintv_230916.jpg
3:51
Emery praises Aston Villa’s fight against Palace
