Emery: Aston Villa must 'keep going'

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Final Round
Joel Dahmen gains much in facing the music after difficult defeat
SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia Cooper Webb standing Monster Energy.JPG
Supercross 2025 Pittsburgh preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Desert Sun
Alcaraz waiting on results from medical tests to see if he will play in Madrid

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250422.jpg
PL Update: City keep Champions League hopes alive
nbc_pl_mcguardiolaint_250422.jpg
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mcavllites_250422.jpg
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Final Round
Joel Dahmen gains much in facing the music after difficult defeat
SX 2025 Rd 13 Philadelphia Cooper Webb standing Monster Energy.JPG
Supercross 2025 Pittsburgh preview: Top finishes, previous winners, who to watch
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Syndication: Desert Sun
Alcaraz waiting on results from medical tests to see if he will play in Madrid

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_250422.jpg
PL Update: City keep Champions League hopes alive
nbc_pl_mcguardiolaint_250422.jpg
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mcavllites_250422.jpg
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Emery: Aston Villa must 'keep going'

April 22, 2025 05:23 PM
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery speaks to the media following his side's heart-breaking 2-1 loss to Manchester City in Matchweek 34.

Related Videos

nbc_pl_plupdate_250422.jpg
08:00
PL Update: City keep Champions League hopes alive
nbc_pl_mcguardiolaint_250422.jpg
02:35
Guardiola shares takeaways from win v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_mcavllites_250422.jpg
13:04
Extended HLs: Man City v. Aston Villa Matchweek 34
nbc_pl_avldiasnunesint_250422.jpg
01:45
Dias, Nunes react to City’s dramatic win v. Villa
nbc_pl_mcavlpostgamereax_250422.jpg
02:52
How will City’s win v. Villa impact top-five race?
nbc_pl_mcnunesgoal_250422.jpg
01:37
Nunes scores 94th-minute winner v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_avlrashfordgoal_250422.jpg
01:50
Rashford’s penalty brings Villa level with City
nbc_pl_mcsilvagoal_250422.jpg
01:10
Silva lifts Manchester City ahead of Aston Villa
nbc_pl_supporterspotlight_250422.jpg
57
PL Fan Fest ‘is life’ for the Porras family
nbc_pl_mw33allgoals_250421.jpg
14:30
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_updatefull_250421.jpg
06:08
PL Update: Nottingham Forest keep Spurs in check
nbc_pl_nunointv_250421.jpg
01:12
Nuno: Nottingham Forest ‘fortunate’ to beat Spurs
nbc_pl_angeintv_250421.jpg
01:51
Postecoglou laments Spurs’ loss to Forest
nbc_pl_plupdate_andersonintv_250421.jpg
02:31
Anderson discusses significance of win over Spurs
nbc_pl_totvnfhl_250421.jpg
11:39
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Nottingham Forest MWK 33
nbc_pl_totvnfreax_250421.jpg
02:54
Forest keep pace in Champions League race with win
nbc_pl_totgoalricharlison_250421.jpg
01:08
Richarlison gives Spurs late hope against Forest
nbc_pl_nfgoalwood_250421.jpg
01:50
Wood heads Forest 2-0 in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_nfgoalanderson_250421.jpg
01:13
Anderson blasts Forest in front of Spurs
nbc_pl_tacticsv2_250421.jpg
02:27
Examining Maatsen’s ‘great movement’ v. Newcastle
nbc_pl_maatsenjpwintv_250419.jpg
05:13
Maatsen: Villa ‘not finished yet’ despite CL exit
nbc_pl_earleua_250420.jpg
01:51
O’Reilly a ‘find’ for Manchester City
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250420.jpg
02:03
Aston Villa ‘wiped the floor’ with Newcastle
nbc_pl_plupdate_250420.jpg
08:49
PL Update: Neto rescues Chelsea against Fulham
nbc_pl_vannistelrooyint_250420.jpg
02:32
Van Nistelrooy discusses Leicester’s relegation
nbc_pl_leilivhl_250420.jpg
09:36
Extended HLs: Leicester City v. Liverpool MWK 33
nbc_pl_trentmacallister_250420.jpg
03:14
Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister on win v. Leicester
nbc_pl_livgoal1_250420.jpg
02:14
Alexander-Arnold gives Liverpool lead v. Leicester
nbc_pl_fulchel_250420.jpg
10:22
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Chelsea Matchweek 33
nbc_pl_ipsarshl_250420.jpg
10:57
Extended HLs: Ipswich Town v. Arsenal Matchweek 33

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_rorydiscussion_250422.jpg
02:50
What will McIlroy do after Masters win?
nbc_golf_rexhit_250422.jpg
03:44
Players look forward to ‘unique’ Zurich Classic
nbc_roto_galaxybrain_250422.jpg
10:33
How to have the perfect 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_cfb_psucartercomp_250422.jpg
02:59
Highlights: Carter’s dominant 2024 season
nbc_roto_jjmccarthy_250422.jpg
01:26
Will Vikings’ McCarthy be good fantasy QB in 2025?
nbc_roto_clase_250422.jpg
01:25
Guardians’ Clase ‘trending’ up after rough start
nbc_roto_jagsrbs_250422.jpg
01:36
Etienne’s future unclear amid Jeanty to JAX rumors
nbc_moto_t24webbchanges_250422.jpg
05:48
What can Webb do to counter Sexton after Round 14?
nbc_moto_t24250epred_250422.jpg
07:20
Will Hammaker clinch cutthroat 250 East title?
nbc_roto_bello_250422.jpg
01:26
What to expect in Bello’s return for Red Sox
nbc_roto_agustinramirez_250422.jpg
01:43
Ramirez has solid upside in deep fantasy leagues
nbc_golf_shipleyintv_250422.jpg
06:27
Korn Ferry’s Shipley ‘getting used to’ new stardom
nbc_golf_kordapresserreax_250422.jpg
07:33
Korda primed to go on another elite run?
nbc_golf_crenshawintv_250422.jpg
12:27
Crenshaw to design Pinehurst No. 11 with Coore
nbc_pftpm_sharpnewsv2_250422.jpg
13:39
Legal components of Sharpe lawsuit explained
nbc_golf_amynellyhit_250422.jpg
04:35
Meet the team that helps push Korda to the top
nbc_pftpm_osujudkinsint_250422.jpg
12:09
Judkins to RB-needy NFL teams: ‘Come get me’
nbc_roto_firstwrdrafted_250422.jpg
01:23
What makes McMillan the ‘best’ WR draft prospect?
nbc_roto_rocketswarriors_250422.jpg
01:46
Bet on Rockets to recover, beat Warriors in Game 2
nbc_roto_clevelandheat_250422.jpg
01:28
Heat-Cavaliers ‘has sweep written all over it’
nbc_roto_sanders_250422.jpg
01:26
Finding value in Sanders landing spot markets
nbc_roto_dart_250422.jpg
01:18
How Dart buzz affects Round 1 betting market
nbc_roto_magicceltics_250422.jpg
01:43
Target Under in Magic-Celtics Game 2 clash
nbc_pft_draftbigreax_250422.jpg
05:53
Draft prospects who’ll get the biggest reactions
nbc_pft_devin_250422.jpg
05:05
McCourty opens up about his draft-day experience
nbc_pft_jeanty_250422v2.jpg
13:41
Jeanty identifies floor, ceiling in 2025 NFL Draft
nbc_pft_richardsonvjones_250422.jpg
08:21
Colts, Jones put ‘extreme pressure’ on Richardson
nbc_pft_bestcase_250422.jpg
18:06
Draft best-case scenarios: Hunter, Carter, Warren
nbc_pft_cousinsvikings_250422.jpg
03:37
Why a Vikings-Cousins reunion is unlikely
nbc_pft_cousins_250422.jpg
16:48
Falcons reportedly asking too much for Cousins