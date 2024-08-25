 Skip navigation
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 21 Michigan at Michigan State
Michigan receives its formal Notice of Allegations from the NCAA
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Winners, losers from a wild night at Daytona
AIG Women's Open - Day Four
Lydia Ko adds to magical summer with major victory at St. Andrews

nbc_golf_aigrd4hl_240825.jpg
Highlights: AIG Women’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_aigrd4_vu18korx_240825.jpg
Ko wins AIG Women’s Open after Vu misses putt
nbc_pl_slotmachineintv_240825.jpg
Slot grades Liverpool’s performance v. Brentford

Van Dijk: Liverpool have 'good things to build on'

August 25, 2024 01:39 PM
Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk joins the studio to share his takeaways from Liverpool's comfortable 2-0 victory against Brentford at Anfield.
