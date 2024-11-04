Watch Now
Janelt drills Brentford in front of Fulham
Brentford get on the board thanks to Vitaly Janelt's rocket from distance to give the Bees a 1-0 lead over Fulham at Craven Cottage.
How much say will Amorim have at Man United?
David Ornstein details the role Ruben Amorim will have at Manchester United following his appointment after Erik ten Hag's sacking.
Manchester United were ‘wasteful’ against Chelsea
Robbie Earle hits the tactics board to show just how many opportunities Manchester United squandered against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.
Arsenal in ‘shock’ as Edu leaves his position
David Ornstein provides the latest update on Edu leaving Arsenal to work under Evangelos Marinakis, the owner of Nottingham Forest and Olympiacos.
Kerkez a ‘top three or four’ left back in the PL
Robbie Mustoe explains why Milos Kerkez is his underappreciated performer of the week after the 20-year-old Hungarian left back stole the show for Bournemouth in a 2-1 win over Manchester City.
Longstaff ‘gives his all’ for Newcastle
Robbie Earle explains why Sean Longstaff is his underappreciated performer of the week following his game-changing performance for Newcastle in a win over Arsenal.
Fernandes feels responsibility for ten Hag sacking
Bruno Fernandes opens up about Erik ten Hag's firing at Manchester United and reflects on Manchester United's draw against Chelsea in Matchweek 10.
Van Nistelrooy enjoying every second at Man United
Manchester United interim manager Ruud van Nistelrooy speaks to the media following his side's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford.
Lowe Down: Man United hiring Amorim ‘has to work’
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's most pressing questions from Matchweek 10, including her thoughts on Manchester United hiring Ruben Amorim, Arsenal's title chances, and more.
PL Update: Chelsea, Man United share spoils
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard take a look back at all the action from Sunday's slate, including Tottenham's comeback win against Aston Villa and Manchester United's draw against Chelsea.
Extended HLs: Man United v. Chelsea Matchweek 10
Relive full-match highlights from Manchester United's end-to-end draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.
Chelsea’s ‘future looks pretty bright’
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard analyze Manchester United's 1-1 draw against Chelsea at Old Trafford in Matchweek 10.