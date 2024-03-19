Watch Now
Who will be promoted to Premier League in 2024?
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards cast an eye toward the incredible chase for promotion down in the Championship and predict which teams will join the top flight next season.
Up Next
Kulusevski’s masterclass on evolving as a winger
Kulusevski's masterclass on evolving as a winger
Leon Osman joins Dejan Kulusevski at Tottenham Hotspur's training ground where the Spurs winger offers lessons and insight into what it takes to become a dynamic Premier League winger.
Fulham take advantage of Spurs’ aggressive tactics
Fulham take advantage of Spurs' aggressive tactics
Leon Osman and Owen Hargreaves take an in-depth look into Fulham's shocking 3-0 win over Tottenham and examine how the Cottagers were able to turn Spurs' aggression in their favor.
Examining the Champions League qualification race
Examining the Champions League qualification race
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright, and the rest of the crew take a look at the top four race in the Premier League and debate over which teams will qualify for next year's Champions League.
Wright: Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose
Wright: Premier League title is Arsenal's to lose
Kelly Cates, Ian Wright and the rest of the crew have a roundtable discussion regarding the Premier League title race and discuss the likelihood of Arsenal holding off Manchester City and Liverpool down the stretch.
Forest’s points deduction ‘could cost them dearly’
Forest's points deduction 'could cost them dearly'
Ian Wright, Kelly Cates, and the rest of the crew take a look at the bottom of the Premier League table and discuss how Nottingham Forest's four-point deduction will impact the relegation battle.
PL relegation predictions after Forest’s deduction
PL relegation predictions after Forest's deduction
Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards and Nick Mendola revisit the Premier League relegation dogfight in the wake of Nottingham Forest's four-point deduction, which pulled the Reds into the drop zone.
Muniz has ‘potential of doing great things’
Muniz has 'potential of doing great things'
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe recap Fulham's stunning 3-0 win over Tottenham and discuss the impact 22-year-old Rodrigo Muniz is having for the Cottagers.
West Ham fail to impose their will v. Aston Villa
West Ham fail to impose their will v. Aston Villa
Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe explain what went wrong for the Hammers after they surrendered a 1-0 lead late sto Aston Villa in what ended up as a draw at London Stadium in Matchweek 29.
Robinson, Muniz star for Fulham against Tottenham
Robinson, Muniz star for Fulham against Tottenham
For the first time in 2 Robbies history, Robbie Earle and Robbie Mustoe pick their underappreciated performers of the week together following Fulham's stunning victory against Tottenham at Craven Cottage.
Lowe Down: Premier League Fan Fest preview
Lowe Down: Premier League Fan Fest preview
Rebecca Lowe answers Robbie Earle's and Tim Howard's pressing questions ahead of the international break next weekend, including a quick look ahead to the Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville, Tennessee.
Moyes: ‘Not much’ Hammers can do with VAR v. Villa
Moyes: 'Not much' Hammers can do with VAR v. Villa
West Ham United manager David Moyes shares his thoughts on VAR's role in his side's draw against Aston Villa at London Stadium.