MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Football: Notre Dame at Stanford
2024 NFL Draft scouting reports: Joe Alt, Olu Fashanu, JC Latham highlight OT class
NCAA Football: Clemson at Boston College
Clemson joins Florida State, becomes second school to sue ACC as it seeks to exit conference
Florida Atlantic v Charlotte
What March Madness games are on today? Men’s college basketball tournament schedule for First Four and more

Top Clips

nbc_golf_paigemackenziehit_240319.jpg
Who is primed to succeed at Palos Verdes?
nbc_golf_gc_seripakintv_240319.jpg
Pak always dreamed of hosting an LPGA event
nbc_imsa_sebringpreview_240319.jpg
WTRAndretti’s win, Derani’s crash at Sebring

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Who holds edge in races for PL title, CL berths?

March 19, 2024 12:41 PM
Joe Prince-Wright, Nick Mendola and Andy Edwards assess the state of the epic Premier League title race as well as the jockeying for European places, with fifth place looking set to earn Champions League qualification.
Up Next
nbc_pl_genxg_partb_240319.jpg
17:09
Kulusevski’s masterclass on evolving as a winger
Now Playing
nbc_pl_genxg_parta_240319.jpg
20:59
Fulham take advantage of Spurs’ aggressive tactics
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partb_240319.jpg
10:48
Examining the Champions League qualification race
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_parta_240319.jpg
27:48
Wright: Premier League title is Arsenal’s to lose
Now Playing
nbc_pl_kellywrighty_partcv2_240319.jpg
10:20
Forest’s points deduction ‘could cost them dearly’
Now Playing
nbc_pst_forestrelegationzone_240319.jpg
8:47
PL relegation predictions after Forest’s deduction
Now Playing
nbc_pst_championship_240319.jpg
12:49
Who will be promoted to Premier League in 2024?
Now Playing
nbc_2robbies_fulhamtot_240319.jpg
11:18
Muniz has ‘potential of doing great things’
Now Playing
nbc_2robbies_westhamvilla_240319.jpg
15:37
West Ham fail to impose their will v. Aston Villa
Now Playing
nbc_pl_mustoeearleua_240317.jpg
3:21
Robinson, Muniz star for Fulham against Tottenham
Now Playing
PLMorningsLive-Nashville24_2_copy.jpg
6:05
Lowe Down: Premier League Fan Fest preview
Now Playing
nbc_pl_moyesint_240317.jpg
3:43
Moyes: ‘Not much’ Hammers can do with VAR v. Villa
Now Playing