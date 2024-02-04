 Skip navigation
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Preview Day 2
Play delayed Sunday at Pebble Beach Pro-Am because of weather
SKI-FRA-ALPINE-WORLD-MEN-SLALOM
Daniel Yule goes from 30th to 1st in Alpine skiing World Cup slalom
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bou_goal1_240224.jpg
Kluivert taps in Bournemouth’s opener v. Forest
nbc_pl_manugoal_240204.jpg
Hojlund drills Man United in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chewol_chunhagoal_240204.jpg
Cunha equalizes for Wolves against Chelsea

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am - Preview Day 2
Play delayed Sunday at Pebble Beach Pro-Am because of weather
SKI-FRA-ALPINE-WORLD-MEN-SLALOM
Daniel Yule goes from 30th to 1st in Alpine skiing World Cup slalom
nbc_oly_w10k_katiegrimesfinish_230715.jpg
U.S. athletes qualified for 2024 Paris Olympics

Top Clips

nbc_pl_bou_goal1_240224.jpg
Kluivert taps in Bournemouth’s opener v. Forest
nbc_pl_manugoal_240204.jpg
Hojlund drills Man United in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chewol_chunhagoal_240204.jpg
Cunha equalizes for Wolves against Chelsea

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Will Liverpool send Klopp off with silverware?

February 4, 2024 08:27 AM
Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, and Tim Howard discuss Liverpool's potential to win multiple trophies this season to give Jurgen Klopp the best send off they possibly can.
nbc_pl_bou_goal1_240224.jpg
0:50
Kluivert taps in Bournemouth’s opener v. Forest
nbc_pl_manugoal_240204.jpg
1:07
Hojlund drills Man United in front of West Ham
nbc_pl_chewol_chunhagoal_240204.jpg
1:24
Cunha equalizes for Wolves against Chelsea
nbc_pl_chewol_palmergoal_240204.jpg
1:07
Palmer’s strike gives Chelsea 1-0 lead v. Wolves
nbc_pl_klopplegacy_240204.jpg
6:44
How will Klopp’s Liverpool legacy be remembered?
nbc_pl_arslivpreview_240203.jpg
2:53
Is Arsenal v. Liverpool a ‘must-win’ for Gunners?
nbc_pl_update_240203.jpg
23:23
PL Update: NEW, LUT engage in eight-goal thriller
nbc_pl_wilderintv_240203.jpg
5:12
Wilder: Blades ‘let down’ our fans v. Aston Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsintv_240203.jpg
1:36
Watkins pleased with Villa’s ‘massive win’ v. SHU
nbc_pl_angeintv_240203.jpg
1:32
Postecoglou disappointed Spurs dropped points
nbc_pl_hodgson_240203.jpg
3:11
Hodgson: Palace were ‘outplayed by a better team’
nbc_pl_unaiintv_240203.jpg
3:55
Emery: Aston Villa were ‘clinical’ against Blades
