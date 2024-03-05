Watch Now
Wonderkid Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 27
Watch all the highlights from the Premier League's highly-touted wonderkids during Matchweek 27.
Luton Town ‘getting found out too often’ in PL
Leon Osman, Leroy Rosenior, and Karen Carney examine Luton Town's defensive struggles against an attack-minded Aston Villa side that exposed the Hatters' vulnerabilities in Matchweek 27.
Unpacking Liverpool’s controversial win v. Forest
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe debate over the finish in Liverpool's controversial 1-0 win over Nottingham Forest at the City Ground in Matchweek 27.
‘Pressure mounting’ on Pochettino at Chelsea
Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe discuss the job Mauricio Pochettino is doing in his first season in charge at Chelsea, and debate over his future at the club as pressure continues to grow from a disgruntled fan base.
USMNT Watch: All highlights from Matchweek 27
Watch all the highlights from United States internationals in the Premier League during Matchweek 27.
PL RAW: Manchester City outclass Manchester United
Soak in the sights and sounds from the Etihad, where Phil Foden reminded their city neighbors that Manchester is blue.
Every touch: Odegaard dazzles against Blades
Watch every touch from Martin Odegaard after Arsenal's midfield maestro orchestrated the Gunners in a 6-0 rout of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 27.
Every touch: Havertz punishes Blades in 6-0 win
Watch every touch from Kai Havertz after the Arsenal forward helped lead the Gunners to a 6-0 drubbing of Sheffield United at Bramall Lane in Matchweek 27.
PL Update: Arsenal outgun Blades in 6-0 rout
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe analyze Arsenal's 6-0 win against Sheffield United and debate over Arsenal's chances to keep this momentum going during the final stretch of the season.
Arteta ‘really happy’ with Arsenal’s win v. Blades
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaks to the media following his side's 6-0 victory against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Odegaard: Arsenal in ‘absolutely top-class’ form
Martin Odegaard joins Paul Burmeister and the chaps to share his thoughts on Arsenal's 6-0 drubbing of Sheffield United and discusses the Gunners' title push.
Arsenal were ‘stunning’ in one-sided win v. Blades
Paul Burmeister, Danny Higginbotham, and Robbie Mustoe react to Arsenal's stunning 6-0 victory over Sheffield at Bramall Lane to close out Matchweek 27.