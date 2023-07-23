 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Notre Dame Spring Football Game
Notre Dame 99-to-0: No. 3 Gi’Bran Payne, sophomore running back
Kirilloff_USA.jpg
Sunday Funday Stat Leaderboard: Kirilloff surging, Garrett still valuable
nbc_cyc_tdf_top10moments_230723.jpg
2023 Tour de France Standings

Top Clips

nbc_pl_summerseries_reidgoal_230723.jpg
Fulham’s Decordova-Reid slots home go-ahead goal
nbc_pl_summerseries_wissagoal_230723.jpg
Brentford’s Wissa taps in equalizer against Fulham
nbc_indy_newgardenintv_230723.jpg
Newgarden sweeps Iowa doubleheader weekend

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Wilson's golazo puts Fulham ahead of Brentford

July 23, 2023 04:09 PM
It didn't take long for Fulham to gain the advantage over Brentford as Harry Wilson finds the top corner from outside the box to go ahead 1-0 in the Premier League Summer Series.
