Wilson's golazo puts Fulham ahead of Brentford
It didn't take long for Fulham to gain the advantage over Brentford as Harry Wilson finds the top corner from outside the box to go ahead 1-0 in the Premier League Summer Series.
Fulham's Decordova-Reid slots home go-ahead goal
Fulham's Decordova-Reid slots home go-ahead goal
Bobby Decordova-Reid took on Brentford's defense on his own and found space at the near post to put Fulham ahead 2-1 in the Premier League Summer Series.
Brentford's Wissa taps in equalizer against Fulham
Brentford's Wissa taps in equalizer against Fulham
Yoane Wissa was at the right place at the right time for Brentford to tie things up at 1-1 against Fulham in the Premier League Summer Series.
De Zerbi optimistic after Brighton's loss
De Zerbi optimistic after Brighton's loss
Roberto de Zerbi explains his major takeaways from Brighton's 4-3 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series, and discusses Joao Pedro's role moving forward following an impressive performance.
Watch: Referee cam captures Chelsea vs. Brighton
Watch: Referee cam captures Chelsea vs. Brighton
Check out this unique perspective from the referee's body camera from Chelsea's 4-3 win over Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series.
Gilmour details emotions playing against Chelsea
Gilmour details emotions playing against Chelsea
Billy Gilmour speaks to the media following Brighton's 4-3 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series and explains what it was like facing his former team.
Pochettino pleased with Chelsea's performance
Pochettino pleased with Chelsea's performance
Mauricio Pochettino reflects on some of Chelsea's standout performers, including Nicolas Jackson and Mykhailo Mudryk, from Chelsea's 4-3 win over Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series.
Welbeck discusses Brighton's preseason preparation
Welbeck discusses Brighton's preseason preparation
Danny Welbeck joins the desk to recap Brighton's 4-3 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series.
Extended highlights: Chelsea 4, Brighton 3
Extended highlights: Chelsea 4, Brighton 3
The first match of the 2023 Premier League Summer Series resulted in a seven-goal thriller that saw Chelsea hold off 10-man Brighton to win 4-3 in Philadelphia.
Jackson reflects on win against Brighton
Jackson reflects on win against Brighton
Nicolas Jackson speaks with Rebecca Lowe following Chelsea's 4-3 win over Brighton in the Premier League Summer Series.
Undav pulls Brighton within one goal of Chelsea
Undav pulls Brighton within one goal of Chelsea
Deniz Undav keeps his cool in front of the Chelsea goal and pulls Brighton back within one goal of Chelsea with just minutes remaining in the Premier League Summer Series.
Pedro scores penalty, reduces deficit to Chelsea
Pedro scores penalty, reduces deficit to Chelsea
Joao Pedro draws the penalty and converts from the spot to give Brighton a lifeline against Chelsea in the Premier League Summer Series.