Wood recaps game-winning goal v. Sheffield United
Chris Wood speaks to the media following his game-winning goal for Nottingham Forest against Sheffield United.
Salah puts Liverpool in front against Bournemouth
After his penalty was saved, Mohamed Salah taps in Liverpool's go-ahead goal against Bournemouth at Anfield.
Diaz’s volley puts Liverpool level v. Bournemouth
Luis Diaz's first touch allows him the time and space to find the back of the net to tie things up at 1-1 for Liverpool against Bournemouth at Anfield.
Mitoma’s dazzling run gives Brighton lead Wolves
Who else but Kaoru Mitoma? The Brighton winger goes on a breahtaking run through the Wolves defense to give his side an early 1-0 lead at the Molineux.
Semenyo gives Bournemouth dream start v. Liverpool
Bournemouth are off and flying at Anfield as Antoine Semenyo finds the back of the net to lead Liverpool 1-0.
Hamer: Blades ‘deserved more’ in loss to Forest
Gustavo Hamer discusses his first Premier League goal and reflects on Sheffield United's 2-1 loss to Nottingham Forest.
Heckingbottom shares takeaways from loss to Forest
Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom explains why he's pleased with his side's performance despite losing 2-1 to Nottingham Forest.
Cooper: Forest had ‘complacency’ against Blades
Nottingham Forest manager breaks down his side's 2-1 win over Sheffield United at the City Ground.
PL Update: Forest prove mettle v. Sheffield United
Rebecca Lowe, Tim Howard, and Robbie Mustoe recap Nottingham Forest's thrilling 2-1 victory against Sheffield United at the City Ground.
Highlights: Nottingham Forest 2, Sheffield Utd 1
Chris Wood's super-sub cameo proved to be the difference for Nottingham Forest on the night, defeating Sheffield United 2-1 to pick up their first win of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
Wood lifts Forest ahead of Sheffield United
A few minutes after being subbed on, Chris Wood provides the difference for Nottingham Forest to go up 2-1 over Sheffield United.
Hamer’s screamer brings Blades level v. Forest
Gustavo Hamer finds space outside the box and unleashes a picture-perfect strike to equalize for Sheffield United against Nottingham Forest.