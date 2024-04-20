Watch Now
Wissa blasts Brentford in front of Luton Town
Brentford jumps out to the lead as Yoane Wissa's powerful finish gives the Bees a 1-0 advantage over Luton Town.
Up Next
Schade smashes home Brentford’s fifth goal
Schade smashes home Brentford's fifth goal
Kevin Schade scores Brentford's fifth goal of the day to give the Bees a 5-0 lead over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Guðmundsson scores seconds after subbing on
Guðmundsson scores seconds after subbing on
Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson makes an instabt impact, building upon Burnley's lead over Sheffield United moments after subbing on in the match.
Lewis-Potter adds on to Brentford’s massive lead
Lewis-Potter adds on to Brentford's massive lead
Keane Lewis-Potter heads it in as Brentford takes another step to securing their Premier League safety against Luton Town.
Pinnock heads Brentford 3-0 ahead of Luton Town
Pinnock heads Brentford 3-0 ahead of Luton Town
Ethan Pinnock's header gives Brentford the 3-0 lead over Luton Town in a rout at Kenilworth Road.
Foster slots Burnley 3-1 in front of Sheffield
Foster slots Burnley 3-1 in front of Sheffield
Lyle Foster slots home Burnley's third goal to put the Clarets ahead of Sheffield United 3-1.
Hamer’s strike cuts Sheffield United’s deficit
Hamer's strike cuts Sheffield United's deficit
Gustavo Hamer's brilliant strike keeps Sheffield United in it against Burnley at Bramall Lane.
Wissa flicks home Brentford’s second goal
Wissa flicks home Brentford's second goal
Yoane Wissa finds the gap in the defense to give Brentford the 2-0 advantage over Luton Town at Kenilworth Road.
Arsenal is ‘on a good path’ amid high expectations
Arsenal is 'on a good path' amid high expectations
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss Arsenal's form in the Premier League and European play, explaining how the club can improve and why there is optimism amid high expectations.
Assignon doubles Burnley’s lead
Assignon doubles Burnley's lead
Lorenz Assignon builds on Burnley's lead with a slightly deflected goal to put the the Clarets up 2-0.
Bruun Larsen scores Burnley’s first v. Sheffield
Bruun Larsen scores Burnley's first v. Sheffield
Jacob Bruun Larsen takes advantage of his opportunity to give Burnley the 1-0 lead over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.
Is Premier League a victim of its own success?
Is Premier League a victim of its own success?
David Ornstein joins Rebecca Lowe to discuss the latest results for Premier League clubs in the Champions League and Europa League, questioning if the "intensity" of the PL hurts teams in European play.