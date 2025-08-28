Fowler discusses impact of 'College GameDay'

Skip navigation
Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse for U.S. Open outburst
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Stafford fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Sam Darnold fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Don’t miss ‘Tales from the Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
Fantasy Tier 3 QBs: Mahomes, Prescott, Nix lead
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Daniil Medvedev fined $42,500 for unsportsmanlike conduct and racket abuse for U.S. Open outburst
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Matthew Stafford fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Sam Darnold fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Rotoworld Staff
,
Rotoworld Staff
,
Don’t miss ‘Tales from the Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
Fantasy Tier 3 QBs: Mahomes, Prescott, Nix lead
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
National Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Fowler discusses impact of 'College GameDay'
August 28, 2025 11:15 AM
Chris Fowler joins Dan Patrick to break down the origins of "College GameDay," Lee Corso's impact on television and the outlooks for teams such as North Carolina and Colorado this season.
07:11
Brady ‘should not be in production meetings’
17:23
Which NFL coaches need a playoff win this season?
05:17
Patrick wins bet with Fritzy thanks to Kelce-Swift
13:45
McDaniel being his ‘best self’ in pressure moments
09:50
DiNucci ‘numb’ after being cut for a seventh time
11:19
Wilson’s value numbers help Hall of Fame case
05:16
Fleetwood’s path to PGA Tour title is ‘admirable’
10:23
Texas vs. Ohio State is a ‘monster’ Week 1 matchup
18:11
Shedeur, rookie QBs must speed up pocket process
12:13
Werder: Cowboys doc is legacy piece for Jones
07:17
Young: Rodgers will have a very good season
04:39
Young: Jones causes ‘weird dynamic’ with Cowboys
18:19
Parsons saga ‘standard procedure’ for Jerry Jones
04:55
Meyer suggests NFL should suspend Harbaugh
05:07
Super Bowl in London feels ‘inevitable’
18:08
Biggest obstacles facing a Super Bowl in London
13:22
Patrick: Richardson’s talent ‘only goes so far’
10:59
Tucker: Browns are most interesting team in NFL
11:38
Prior: Bartman incident shows ‘beauty of baseball’
15:46
Credit Colts for admitting ‘miss’ with Richardson
13:39
Daniel: Pressure is off Richardson as Colts’ QB2
14:00
Way breaks down ‘America’s Team’ documentary
02:42
‘Nobody needs’ Burrow to be a hero in preseason
14:06
Browns’ QB depth chart remains ‘fascinating’
03:14
Who has the worst uniforms in the NFL?
08:59
NCAA’s punishment on Michigan ‘a velvet hammer’
17:36
McCoy shares preseason’s importance, surprise team
05:29
Sanders, Dart putting pressure on Browns, Giants
10:17
Dellenger: Penalties over $30 million for Michigan
02:56
Ohtani on track for fourth MVP in five seasons
02:03
Don’t miss ‘Tales from the Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
08:11
Fantasy Tier 3 QBs: Mahomes, Prescott, Nix lead
06:24
Why Burrow sits just outside Tier 1 fantasy QBs
07:57
QB play takes center stage in Notre Dame vs. Miami
03:37
Toledo, UCLA headline Week 1 underdog picks
04:00
Is LSU vs. Clemson the best QB matchup of season?
06:59
How will Ohio State’s new pieces mesh vs. Texas?
03:15
Franklin, Bielema lead Coach of the Year picks
03:26
Will Arch or Nussmeier win Heisman Trophy in 2025?
13:51
Storylines for Arsenal v. Liverpool matchup
11:26
Analysis of premier league transfer window
11:30
Amorim running out of time for excuses at United
02:13
Chiefs’ Simmons has a path to winning OROY
02:20
Fade Eagles futures, bet other NFC contenders
04:40
Hamilton lands huge extension, what about Lamar?
01:42
Baylor could have Auburn on its heels in Week 1
05:45
Patriots will be ‘drastically better’ under Vrabel
05:35
Dolphins need to protect, support Tua
07:24
Hill has shown ‘growth and development’
06:27
Grier believes Dolphins have a different mindset
01:44
When Browns fans could see Judkins
16:53
Browns’ QB scoop: Sanders, Flacco, Gabriel, Watson
02:59
Mary Kay Cabot peels back curtain on covering CLE
04:16
Caserio doesn’t reveal if Mixon will play in 2025
02:38
Highlights: Wilson leads Aces to 12th straight win
04:47
Vikings trade for Thielen from Panthers
07:28
Parsons reportedly sought second opinion on back
06:12
Parsons has pending grievance being listed as DE
11:54
Examining Chiefs’ games when Rice is suspended
03:58
Win total predictions for 2025: Buccaneers
