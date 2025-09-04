2025 WNBA Power Rankings (Week 13): Valkyries inch closer to playoffs; Liberty look lost; LA lurks

The WNBA regular season concludes in exactly one week (September 11) and while five teams have clinched a playoff berth, four teams are vying for the final three spots. Additionally, while the playoff picture is still coming into focus, seeding 2-8 is still up for grabs and likely will be until the last day of the season. It’s an exciting time as the season winds down, and it warrants an update to these power rankings.

These rankings reflect where each WNBA team stands after week 13 of the 2025 season. Teams are ranked 1-13 and are grouped by tiers.

Minnesota has been at the top of the standings all season and have been rewarded the number one overall spot in the playoffs and these rankings.

Natalie Esquire and Callie Fin look at the Las Vegas Aces' win streak and their potential following a lengthy break. They dig into the upcoming Aces vs Lynx matchup, including two MVP contenders going head-to-head.

Some might say the Lynx don’t have anything to play for and should rest their players until the playoffs, but it’s unclear what approach Cheryl Reeve will take. Their upcoming game on Thursday could be a potential Finals preview as they are set to take on the current two-seed, the Las Vegas Aces, who are currently on a 12-game winning streak. It would also be a meeting of two of the top MVP candidates, Napheesa Collier and A’ja Wilson.

The Lynx have four games remaining this season. They rested Kayla McBride on Monday for their matchup with the Dallas Wings. Their next three games are on the road against the Las Vegas Aces, Golden State Valkyries and Indiana Fever and their final game of the season will be at home against the Valkyries.

Minnesota Lynx (32-8) | Prior Rank: 1 - The Minnesota Lynx clinched the No. 1 seed after defeating the Connecticut Sun on Saturday and have secured homecourt advantage throughout the playoffs.

Las Vegas Aces (26-14) | Prior Rank: 2 - The Aces have not played basketball in seven days and do not return to action until Thursday when they will face off against the Minnesota Lynx. Much more is at stake for Vegas in this game than there is for Minnesota. As noted already, the Lynx have already locked up the one-seed. The Aces fell to No. 3 in the standings on Wednesday after the Atlanta Dream took a half-game lead over them by beating the the Los Angeles Sparks. The Aces can reclaim the 2-seed by beating the Lynx on Thursday, but if they lose to the Lynx, the Aces could drop to No. 4 in the standings, which they do not want. Pride is also on the line for the Aces. They have not beaten Minnesota all season and the games were not particularly close. Granted, the Western Conference Player of the Month for August, A’ja Wilson, did not suit up in their first meeting, but the next two meetings between the two resulted in 31-point and 53-point blowouts. It was after that second butt-whooping that the Aces reeled off 12 straight wins. A dominant August earns @_ajawilson22 her 13th Player of the Month Honor! The most in @WNBA History 😤✨



49.8% FG pic.twitter.com/AGxDtxeeCv — Las Vegas Aces (@LVAces) September 3, 2025 The matchup with the Lynx on Thursday will be a litmus test for Las Vegas and true measuring stick for whether they are just hot right now or can really contend for a championship this season. With no games played in the last week, the Aces will remain at No. 2 in these rankings.



Atlanta Dream (27-14) | Prior Rank: 3 - After beating the Sparks on Wednesday, the Dream have overtaken the Aces for No. 2 in the standings. They hold a half game lead over both the Aces and Phoenix because they’ve played and won one more game than both teams. However, all three teams have the same number of losses. Atlanta has the second easiest strength of schedule remaining. The Phoenix Mercury are the only team with an easier schedule. The Dream are at home for their next two games against the Los Angeles Sparks and Connecticut Sun and then will conclude the season on the road against Connecticut. On Tuesday, Allisha Gray, who hasn’t missed a game all season, popped up unexpectedly on the injury report as questionable (left knee) and did ultimately miss Atlanta’s game on Wednesday due to the injury. Gray received her third Player of the Month honors this season on Wednesday. Gray’s status will be something to monitor as the Dream look to close out the season. TRIPLE CROWNED 👑



Allisha Gray takes home Eastern Conference @Kia Player of the Month for the THIRD time this season!



🔥 9–3 @atlantadream Month Record (#1 in the East)#KiaPOTM | #WelcometotheW pic.twitter.com/gQ1KhP81Ny — WNBA (@WNBA) September 3, 2025 The Aces own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Atlanta and the Dream did not win a game against the Aces all season. So for now, the Dream will hold steady at No. 3 in these rankings despite moving to second in the standings.



Phoenix Mercury (26-14) | Prior Rank: 4 - While the Mercury do have the easiest remaining strength of schedule in the league their path to move up any further in the standings is an uphill battle that will require help from the two teams immediately above them, the Atlanta Dream at No. 2 and Las Vegas Aces at No. 3. Both teams own head-to-head tiebreakers over the Mercury. However, what the Mercury do control is ensuring that they will have homecourt advantage in the first round as long as they don’t slip below No. 4 in the standings. With a soft schedule to close the season and the Western Conference Player of the Week, Alyssa Thomas, leading the way, that seems like a likely outcome. She didn’t just record a triple-double. She AVERAGED one. That’s just insane. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/UfZm8FhCPj — Phoenix Mercury (@PhoenixMercury) September 2, 2025 Winners of their last five games, the Mercury will remain at No. 4 this week.

