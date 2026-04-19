Aston Villa 4-3 Sunderland: All-time classic ends in Villa delight

Aston Villa beat Sunderland 4-3 at Villa Park in an all-time classic Premier League encounter.

WATCH — Full match replay

Villa went 1-0 up early through Ollie Watkins but Chris Rigg equalized in the first half before Watkins made it 2-1 before the break.

Morgan Rogers made it 3-1 to Villa just a few seconds into the second half and they looked to be cruising to victory. But then Sunderland substitutes Trai Hume and Wilson Isidor scored inside an incredible minute to make it 3-3 as Villa were stunned.

Habib Diarra then had a glorious chance to win it for Sunderland but Emiliano Martinez made a great save and Villa went straight up the other end and substitute Tammy Abraham flicked home a winner to send Villa Park wild.

With the win Villa are 10 points clear of sixth-place Chelsea and look almost certain to qualify for the Champions League. Sunderland have 46 points and are in the mix for European qualification.

Villa should keep embracing the chaos

This was nervier than it should have been for Villa, but the squad Unai Emery has assembled actually thrives in this type of game. It was like watching Villa from a few years ago as they roared forward in a basketball game. They have so many players who are dangerous on the counter and are capable of delivering moments of quality, taking players on and winning one-on-one duels. Their incredibly high defensive line let Sunderland in many times, which Emery knows can happen but will want to improve moving forward as they chase Europa League glory. But they can now prioritize those Europa League semifinals against Nottingham Forest knowing a top five spot in the Premier League, and Champions League qualification for next season, is basically guaranteed. Villa should continue to embrace the chaos and there is nothing wrong with that because you’d always fancy them to come out on top in a wild end-to-end clash like this.

What’s next?

Aston Villa head to Fulham next Saturday, while Sunderland host Nottingham Forest on Friday.

Aston Villa vs Sunderland score: 4-3

Watkins 2’, 36', Rogers 46', Abraham 90+4'; Rigg 9’, Hume 86', Isidor 87'

Aston Villa vs Sunderland live updates! — By Joe Prince-Wright

Abraham flicks home in stoppage time!

Seconds after Sunderland could have won it, Villa have surely won it. Digne’s cross into the box is delightful and Abraham flicks home under pressure from two defenders. Villa Park goes wild!

Martinez denies Diarra!

Sunderland are clean through and Diarra has the chance to win it but he tries to dink Martinez and the Villa goalkeeper stands tall and claws it away. What a game!

Sunderland almost make it 4-3!

Diarra is in down the right and his cross is towards Isidor but he slips, along with Konsa, and the Villa defender clears it for a corner. It is all Sunderland.

Isidor makes it 3-3!

Unbelievable. Straight from the kick off Le Fee wins the ball off Sancho and plays a sublime ball straight through the Villa defense to Wilson Isidor. He is in on goal and slots home. Sunderland have scored twice in 30 seconds to make it 3-3.

Hume smashes home to give Sunderland hope!

With five minutes to go, plus stoppage time, Sunderland are back in it. Trai Hume wins the ball back as Villa overplay at the back, and he curls home a beauty into the far top corner. 3-2! Game on!

Chances at both ends!

Watkins is in for his hat trick, but Ballard times his tackle to perfection. Then at the other end Sunderland have a chance but Le Fee’s shot is pushed away. It is wide open.

Brobbey denied by Martinez

Sunderland are pushing to get back in the game. Brobbey cuts inside and his low shot on goal is saved by Martinez.

Watkins pushing for a treble

Watkins has gone close on a few occasions and Rogers is causing so many problems with his movement.

Villa are 3-1 up seconds into the second half!

McGinn charges forward past Reinildo and Barkley finds Watkins. His pass is pinged in to Rogers and he controls it so well and finishes across goal at the Holte End. Villa extend their lead right at the start of the second half.

Rogers nets Aston Villa's third against Sunderland Aston Villa makes it a two-goal cushion over Sunderland thanks to Morgan Rogers' ninth goal of the season.

Half time thoughts — Wide open game, but Villa more clinical

This has been a brilliant game of football and both teams are going for it, which is great for the neutral. Villa have been slightly more clinical and Watkins seems destined to bag a hat trick.

Sadiki’s shot is blocked superbly

The ball drops to Sadiki and his shot is going in, but Onana gets a great block in.

Watkins again!

That is his sixth goal in his last five appearances. Villa are patient down the left and Maatsen’s cross picks out Watkins to head home his second of the game. Watkins is in superb form.

Watkin's brace puts Villa in front of Sunderland For the second time in the first half, Ollie Watkins scores with a header to complete his brace and gives Aston Villa a 2-1 lead against Sunderland.

Onana hits the crossbar!

It is all happening at Villa Park! McGinn whips in a lovely corner and Onana gets there before Roefs but his header hits the crossbar and comes back out.

Rigg equalizes!

Wow. What a start to this game. A lovely finish across goal from the youngster Chris Rigg. Sunderland are level.

Sunderland equalize inside TEN minutes with 18-year-old Chris Rigg's FIRST-EVER PL goal. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/pcqPAjI80l — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 19, 2026

Watkins scores!

Well, that didn’t take long. After lovely play from Cash and McGinn down the right, Watkins has Villa ahead with a header at the back post. Villa Park is bouncing. Dream start for the hosts.

Ollie Watkins' 2' header marks 10 PL goals for a SIXTH consecutive season. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/k4e5ORItyc — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) April 19, 2026

Aston Villa lineup

Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Maatsen; Onana, Barkley; McGinn, Tielemans, Rogers; Watkins

Sunderland lineup

Roefs; Mukiele, O’Nien, Alderete, Reinildo; Sadiki, Xhaka; Rigg, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

Aston Villa team news, focus

Villa hammered Bologna in midweek to seal their spot in the Europa League semifinals and Emery, a serial winner of that competition, has plenty of players back from injury to really boost his options in the final weeks of the campaign. Ollie Watkins is in great form with John McGinn and Youri Tielemans back fit and flying, while Morgan Rogers is a real delight to watch.

Sunderland team news, focus

Romain Mundle, Simon Moore, Jocelin Ta Bi and Bertrand Traore are out, while Nilson Angulo and Dan Ballard are doubts. Sunderland have a very solid, settled side with Brian Brobbey leading the line superbly up top and Granit Xhaka running the show in midfield. Sunderland are dangerous on the break and Diarra, Le Fee and Sadiki are excellent in breaking from midfield and supporting Brobbey.

Aston Villa vs Sunderland preview

Unai Emery has led Villa to the semifinals of the Europa League where they face fellow Midlands club Nottingham Forest (who they drew 1-1 with last weekend in the league) for a spot in the final in Istanbul in May. In the Premier League they sit in fourth place, seven points ahead of sixth-place Chelsea, so a win this weekend would be huge in cementing their spot in the top five which guarantees Champions League qualification for next season.

Sunderland have won three of their last four games and are back on track as Regis Le Bris’ side beat Spurs at home last weekend to boost their European hopes. The Black Cats are involved in an almighty scrap for European qualification, which is an incredible feat given this is their first year back in the Premier League.

Aston Villa vs Sunderland prediction

Villa will force the issue and will likely have too much for the Black Cats, but they do play a high defensive line so could be caught out. Aston Villa 3-1 Sunderland.

How to watch Aston Villa vs Sunderland live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 9am ET Sunday (April 19)

Venue: Villa Park — Aston, Birmingham

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock