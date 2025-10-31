Fantasy Basketball Weekend Start/Sit Decisions: Nickeil Alexander-Walker set to start

Whether you’re in a Yahoo! High Score league, a Sleeper league, a league with a games cap or simply have so many players with games scheduled that you can’t start them all, making a decision about who to start or sit can help you win or lose your matchup.

Obviously, in many leagues, having more games played each week ends up being the difference in a matchup. This is not me saying to bench a player in a points league without a games cap. Even if I’m expecting a terrible game, five points is better than zero!

The Hawks, Pacers, Celtics, 76ers, Raptors, Cavaliers, Knicks, Bulls, Lakers, Grizzlies, Jazz, Suns, Pelicans and Hornets all play two games this weekend, so if you’re just looking to maximize games, prioritize those teams.

▶ Guards

Start: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young exited from the Hawks last game with a knee sprain. NAW started the second half in his place and should remain in that role as long as Trae is out. NAW hasn’t shot the ball well to start the season, but he has been featured heavily on offense, which will only continue with Young unavailable. Plus, he’s going to keep racking up the defensive stats.

Start: Grayson Allen, Phoenix Suns

With Jalen Green (hamstring) still sidelined, Allen will remain a starter for now. The Suns take on the Jazz and Spurs this weekend, and Utah has defended three-pointers worse than anyone else in the league this season. He has two chances to have a big night, but the matchup with the Jazz is where we’re looking for him to pop.

Sit: Jordan Poole, New Orleans Pelicans

Poole was benched in the Pelicans’ last game, which limited him to 22 minutes on the floor, and he wasn’t productive during that time. Now, they take on the Clippers and Thunder this weekend, with both teams ranking in the bottom five in pace this season. Don’t rely on Poole to save your matchup.

Sit: Dennis Schroder, Sacramento Kings

Schroder’s usage has taken a hit recently since Russell Westbrook moved into the starting unit. He’s still starting, which helps, but a matchup with a top-10 defense in the Bucks as the lone outing for Schroder, this isn’t the opportunity for him to get back on track. The only hope is for head coach Doug Christie to move Westbrook back to the bench.

▶ Forwards

Start: Kon Knueppel, Charlotte Hornets

Knueppel’s place in the starting lineup is secure as long as Brandon Miller (shoulder) is sidelined. Now, Charlotte takes on the Timberwolves and Jazz this weekend. Utah has allowed the most three-pointers per game this season, making them an ideal matchup for Knueppel, who leads all rookies in threes made.

It wasn't a LOUD debut for Kon Knueppel with the Charlotte Hornets, but he was efficient and played within his role. Easy spot-up shooter, held his position defensively, and provided rebounding support. Just love watching his technically sound game. pic.twitter.com/s1nxQEzvAh — Nathan Grubel (@DraftDeeper) October 23, 2025

Start: Jarace Walker, Indiana Pacers

Walker moved into the starting lineup for the Pacers’ last game, and with how many injuries the team has dealt with this season, he’s likely going to remain in that role. Now, he has two games this weekend against the Hawks and Warriors. The Atlanta matchup is a better opportunity for Walker, but he’ll have two high-usage outings.

Sit: Tari Eason, Houston Rockets

Eason has picked up his production over the last two games after a slow start to the season, but this weekend isn’t ideal for him. The Rockets’ lone game is against the Celtics, who average the second-fewest turnovers per game. Eason’s offensive improvement is great, but his lack of defensive production may not correct itself against Boston.

Sit: Matas Buzelis, Chicago Bulls

I know, I know. With how much hype he has, nobody’s going to bench Buzelis. In his lone start against the Knicks last season, Buzelis had just five points and seven rebounds in 24 minutes. Sure, one game doesn’t decide everything, but I have zero interest in relying on Buzelis in two matchups against OG Anunoby.

▶ Centers

Start: Onyeka Okongwu, Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta plays against the Pacers and Cavaliers this weekend, but it’s the Indiana matchup that is the most enticing. The Pacers have allowed the most rebounds per game in the league this season, and Okongwu is the Hawks’ leading rebounder. Trae Young not being available may limit Okongwu’s offensive upside, but he’ll dominate the glass.

Start: Donovan Clingan, Portland Trail Blazers

Clingan matched up with Nikola Jokic as a starter twice last season and averaged 19.0 points, 13.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game. Sure, Clingan isn’t going to have success slowing down Jokic, but he’s got a chance to have a big night.

Donovan Clingan with the swat inside!



Deni Avdija with the sweet handles and euro-step lay!



Blazers turning defense into offense on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/9ZL1FBqDXp pic.twitter.com/3DCjNsv0JB — NBA (@NBA) October 30, 2025

Sit: Yves Missi, New Orleans Pelicans

In the most respectful way possible, if you’re getting benched for DeAndre Jordan in 2025, we can’t start you in fantasy. It’s not a matter of whether it was the right decision or not; it’s the fact that it happened. Even if Missi starts this weekend, they play the Clippers and the Thunder, two teams that play at a slow pace and defend the paint well. It’s not going to be Missi’s weekend.

Sit: Dwight Powell, Dallas Mavericks

Resist the temptation. If Anthony Davis (leg), Dereck Lively (knee) and Daniel Gafford (ankle) are all sidelined against the Pistons on Saturday, Powell will be in line to start. Over the course of his career, Powell is averaging 9.0 points and 5.4 rebounds per game as a starter. It’s not worth it.