Fantasy Football Injury Report Week 9: Lamar Jackson expected to return; latest on Puka Nacua, Drake London

👉 Don’t forget: Check out the Rotoworld player news feed for all the latest news, notes, and transactions around the league.

🏈 AFC East

◆ Buffalo Bills

Joshua Palmer - WR (knee/ankle)

Palmer injured his ankle and knee early in the second quarter of the team’s Week 6 loss to the Falcons. He did not return to the game and was labeled as “week-to-week” by head coach Sean McDermott. He did not play in Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: Look for Tyrell Shavers to see additional run, likely not enough to warrant fantasy consideration.

◆ Miami Dolphins

Tyreek Hill - WR (knee)

Hill suffered a dislocated knee in the team’s Week 4 win over the Jets. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Hill’s absence likely places additional emphasis on the short-to-intermediate areas of the field, increasing the expected target volume for De’Von Achane, Darren Waller, and Jaylen Waddle. Malik Washington is likely to step into a secondary role and could see his aDOT improve, making him a sneaky potential FLEX option for the remainder of the season. Waddle returned a 6-110-1 line on nine targets in his first game without Hill in Week 5, making him a weekly WR2 option for the remainder of the season.

Darren Waller - TE (pectoral)

Waller managed just 28% of the team’s offensive snaps before departing with a pectoral injury in Week 7. He was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

Fantasy Impact: Waller’s absence leaves additional snaps available for Tanner Conner, although he is unlikely to warrant fantasy consideration in a difficult matchup.

◆ New England Patriots

Antonio Gibson - RB (knee)

Gibson tore his ACL in the team’s Week 5 win over the Bills. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Gibson’s absence shifts the New England backfield to a two-headed system, paving the way for rookie TreVeyon Henderson to see an increase in opportunities the rest of the season. The presence of established veteran Rhamondre Stevenson caps Henderson’s weekly upside, but the former’s fumble issues could force the team’s hand after Stevenson committed his 10th fumble since the start of the 2024 season in Week 5. Treat Stevenson as a low-upside RB3 while Henderson has paths to RB2 ceiling should his opportunity share see a sudden spike.

◆ New York Jets

Garrett Wilson - WR (knee)

Wilson hyperextended his knee in the team’s Week 6 loss to the Broncos. He is expected to miss “a couple weeks” and was ruled out for Week 7. Head coach Aaron Glenn said he was “hopeful” Wilson will play in Week 8, but followed up the comment by insisting his availability remains up to team doctors, and Wilson remains sidelined. He did not play against the Bengals. The team’s Week 9 bye should afford Wilson the time to return to the field in Week 10 against the Browns.

Fantasy Impact: Wilson’s absence appears to be nearing an end. Fantasy managers patiently await the return of their WR1.

Braelon Allen - RB (knee)

Allen suffered a “pretty serious” knee injury on a kickoff return in the second quarter of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Dolphins. He is out indefinitely.

Fantasy Impact: Allen has been a significant contributor in the red zone this season. His absence substantially boosts Breece Hall‘s upside, who is now a locked-in RB1 in Week 5 against the Cowboys. Backup running back Isaiah Davis can be stashed in 12-team leagues as a high-upside contingency option. Hall gained a season-high 155 yards from scrimmage on 18 opportunities in his first game without Allen in Week 5.

Tyrod Taylor - QB (knee)

Taylor was added to the injury report with a knee injury on Wednesday before being ruled out for Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: This injury is worth watching. The absence forces the team to turn back to Justin Fields under center after the veteran was benched at half a week ago. Head coach Aaron Glenn was noncommittal when discussing who would be the starter out of the team’s Week 9 bye.

Josh Reynolds - WR (hip)

Reynolds was added to the injury report Friday as a ‘DNP’ and was subsequently ruled out for Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: Reynolds’ absence is not necessarily noteworthy for his own fantasy value as much as it leaves the potential for Garrett Wilson and Mason Taylor to see additional targets when the team returns from their Week 9 bye.

🏈 AFC North

◆ Baltimore Ravens

Lamar Jackson - QB (hamstring)

The perennial MVP candidate suffered a hamstring injury in the second half of the team’s Week 4 loss to the Chiefs. The team is potentially facing “serious punishment” for their handling of Jackson’s practice status in Week 8. Head coach John Harbaugh said he is “very confident” Jackson will play on Thursday Night Football in Week 9.

Fantasy Impact: The Ravens managed to pick up their first win without Jackson in Week 8 against the Bears, which goes does as a massive win following the Steelers’ loss to the Packers. Baltimore now sit just two games out of the division lead as the midway point of the season approaches, making the expected return of Jackson for Thursday night immensely important. Fantasy managers will want to track his injury report status on Tuesday and Wednesday closely to ensure is still tracking to play, but can confidently start the elite quarterback if active.

◆ Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Burrow - QB (toe)

Burrow suffered a Grade III turf toe injury in Week 1. He underwent successful surgery and is likely to miss the next three months.

Fantasy Impact: The Bengals signed veteran Joe Flacco on Tuesday. He started in Week 6 and immediately stabilized the offense as a whole.

Mike Gesicki - TE (pectoral)

Gesicki was placed on injured reserve after suffering a pectoral injury in Week 6. He will miss at least four games.

Fantasy Impact: Fellow tight end Tanner Hudson also departed the team’s Week 6 loss with a concussion and Drew Sample is dealing with a knee injury. Hudson was limited at Week 8’s Wednesday practice. Noah Fant is TE1-viable for as long as he remains the Bengals’ lone, healthy tight end.

Joe Flacco - QB (shoulder)

Flacco emerged from the team’s Week 8 loss to the Jets with a shoulder injury. Head coach Zac Taylor labeled him “day-to-day.”

Fantasy Impact: Flacco finished the game against the Jets after appearing to injure his shoulder in the fourth quarter. It appears as if he will be able suit up against the Bears in an important game for both teams, although fantasy managers will want to monitor his practice status throughout the week. The team would be forced to start Jake Browning if Flacco can’t go.

◆ Cleveland Browns

Cedric Tillman - WR (hamstring)

The Browns’ No. 2 wide receiver strained his hamstring in Week 4. He was placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter and will miss at least four games. Head coach Kevin Stefanski said he expects Tillman to return following the team’s Week 9 bye.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel relied upon tight ends, David Njoku (nine targets) and Harold Fannin (four targets), and wide receiver Isaiah Bond (six targets) in his first career start. Running back Quinshon Judkins and the tight ends remain the cleanest fantasy bets moving forward, though Njoku is nursing a knee injury.

◆ Pittsburgh Steelers

The Steelers have returned to full health. They signed free agent wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling following their Week 8 loss to the Packers.

🏈 AFC South

◆ Houston Texans

Joe Mixon - RB (foot)

Mixon was placed on the Non-Football Injury list ahead of Week 1 and is eligible to be activated in Week 5. The team stated that the veteran back is “making progress” and will be re-evaluated in a few weeks.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Nick Chubb is now in a game script-dependent rushing role, while rookie Woody Marks plays on passing downs and in trailing game scripts. The team kept Marks on the field, in scoring position, late in their Week 7 loss to the Seahawks, notably involving Marks on three straight plays that culminated in a receiving touchdown.

Cade Stover - TE (foot)

The Texans placed Stove on injured reserve before Week 2.

Fantasy Impact: Stover will miss at least four games. His absence should add one or two targets to tight end Dalton Schultz‘s weekly workload. The uptick is not enough to make Schultz a reliable TE1.

Nico Collins - WR (concussion)

Collins suffered a concussion in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Seahawks and did not practice on Wednesday. He was ruled out for Week 8 Friday. Beat reporters out of Houston expect Collins to return in Week 9.

Fantasy Impact: Collins’ absence left Xavier Hutchinson in an expanded role, although it appears as if Collins is tracking to return in Week 9 against the Broncos.

Christian Kirk - WR (hamstring)

Kirk suffered another hamstring injury late last week, sidelining him in Week 7. He remained sidelined on Wednesday before being ruled out Friday for Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: Slot receivers Braxton Berrios and Jaylin Noel split reps in Kirk’s absence, with Noel finishing second on the team with 77 receiving yards. Berrios is unlikely to go away, but the efficient rookie, Noel, can be rostered at this time.

◆ Indianapolis Colts

Anthony Richardson - QB (eye)

Richardson suffered a “freak accident” ahead of Week 6 in which an elastic band snapped a piece of metal hit him in the eye, fracturing his orbital bone. He was placed on injured reserve.

Fantasy Impact: Richardson has been off the fantasy radar all season with Daniel Jones’ career reemergence. Backup quarterback Riley Leonard can be stashed in superflex leagues, if need be.

◆ Jacksonville Jaguars

Brenton Strange - TE (hip)

Strange was unable to finish the team’s Week 5 game against the Chiefs due to a hip injury. The team placed him on injured reserve the very next day. He will be eligible to return in Week 11.

Fantasy Impact: Strange currently stands as fantasy’s TE20 in PPR scoring, but his 15.3% team target share ties for second among Jaguars pass catchers. Journeyman Hunter Long stepped into the primary pass-catching role following Strange’s departure, but he is unlikely to become a viable starter. Fantasy managers should expect the Jaguars’ established wide receivers and running backs to compete for chunks of Strange’s vacated target share.

◆ Tennessee Titans

Calvin Ridley - WR (hamstring)

Ridley strained his hamstring in Week 6 and was unable to continue playing. He was ruled out for Week 7 and remained sidelined at Week 8’s first practice. He was ruled out for Week 8 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie wide receivers Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike and rookie tight end Gunnar Helm all earned 4-5 targets last week. Veteran slot receiver after Tyler Lockett was released Monday. Fantasy managers in a bind through “bye-pocalypse” could do worse than taking fliers on Dike or Ayomanor. Both Ayomanor and Dike earned eight targets against the Colts in Week 8.

🏈 AFC West

◆ Denver Broncos

Marvin Mims - WR (concussion)

Head coach Sean Payton said Mims entered the concussion protocol Sunday.

Fantasy Impact: Troy Franklin stands to benefit from any absence from Mims, which appears likely considering the league’s increased emphasis on head injuries this season. Rookie Pat Bryant would likely step into an increased role should Mims miss the team’s Week 9 game against the Texans.

◆ Kansas City Chiefs

The Chiefs are suddenly healthy after fighting through multiple injuries early in the season.

◆ Las Vegas Raiders

Brock Bowers - TE (knee)

Bowers has missed the previous two games. Head coach Pete Carroll said it “might be best for the long haul” to hold him out in Week 7. He did not play in Week 7 but the team is expecting him back following their Week 8 bye.

Fantasy Impact: Bowers appears on track to return from a three-game absence.

Jakobi Meyers - WR (knee, toe)

Meyers missed the team’s Week 7 loss to the Chiefs but is expected to return following their Week 8 bye.

Fantasy Impact: Meyers was a surprising inactive in Week 7 but should be back for fantasy rosters in Week 9. He has drawn significant trade interest ahead of the trade deadline and could be on his way out of Las Vegas in a contract year.

◆ Los Angeles Chargers

Najee Harris - RB (Achilles)

Harris ruptured the Achilles tendon in his left leg during the Chargers’ Week 3 win over the Broncos. His season is done.

Omarion Hampton - RB (ankle)

Hampton was placed on injured reserve this week after suffering an ankle injury in the team’s Week 5 loss to the Commanders. He will miss the next four games, at minimum. Recent reports indicate he was still in a walking boot following the team’s Week 8 win over the Vikings.

Fantasy Impact: Running back Kimani Vidal had the hot hand in Week 6, finishing as the half-PPR RB8 while handling 18 carries and four targets. He followed that up with a solid 23-117-1 line against the Vikings in Week 8 and remains the favorite for fantasy value out of this backfield for as long as Hampton remains sidelined.

Hassan Haskins - RB (hamstring)

Haskins has been ruled out for the Chargers’ Week 8 Thursday Night Football game against the Vikings.

Fantasy Impact: Kimani Vidal should handle a featured, three-down role once again. He is an RB2.

🏈 NFC East

◆ Dallas Cowboys

Miles Sanders - RB (ankle/knee)

Sanders was injured in Week 4 and did not play in Week 5. He was ruled out for Week 6 before being placed on injured reserve, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: Veteran Javonte Williams continues to operate in a near workhorse role. Jaydon Blue should still be stashed on benches after faring well in pass-protection in limited action.

◆ New York Giants

Malik Nabers - WR (knee)

Nabers suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 4 win over the Chargers and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season.

Fantasy Impact: The injury could not have come at a worse time for the Giants after they moved to rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under center. Nabers’ absence will make it difficult to consistently move the football, lowering the upside of all remaining healthy players. Nabers makes for a solid trade target for dynasty managers looking to rebuild this season.

Cam Skattebo - RB (ankle)

Skattebo suffered a gruesome dislocated ankle in the team’s Week 8 loss to the Eagles, ending his season.

Fantasy Impact: The backfield in New York should revert to a timeshare headed by veteran Tyrone Tracy in Skattebo’s absence. Devin Singletary remains on hand for change of pace duties. Treat Tracy as a low-end RB2 for the remainder of the season.

◆ Philadelphia Eagles

A.J. Brown - WR (hamstring)

Brown did not practice on Wednesday and was ruled out for Week 8 against the Giants. The team’s Week 9 bye could afford Brown the requisite time to return to action the next time the Eagles take the field.

Fantasy Impact: Brown dealt with a hamstring injury earlier this year. DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert should handle a significant workload and Jahan Dotson warrants FLEX consideration in his absence.

Saquon Barkley - WR (groin)

Barkley failed to finish the team’s Week 8 win over the Giants with a groin injury. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports the team does not believe it to be a serious injury.

Fantasy Impact: The team’s Week 9 bye could afford the veteran back enough time to not miss any action, assuming he does not experience any setbacks.

◆ Washington Commanders

Noah Brown - WR (groin, knee)

Brown was placed on injured reserve in Week 7.

Fantasy Impact: Wide receivers Jaylin Lane, Luke McCaffrey and Chris Moore are splitting the vacated role, making them difficult to trust as re-draft FLEX options. McCaffrey’s 2.84 yards per route run notably lead the team by 1.05. His exceptional per-play efficiency could earn him more work as the season progresses.

Jayden Daniels - QB (hamstring)

Daniels suffered a hamstring injury in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Cowboys. Head coach Dan Quinn said his injury is not considered long-term on Monday, though he has already been ruled out for Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: Marcus Mariota will start in Week 8 against the Chiefs on Monday night. He profiles as a high-end QB2, pending good health in his wide receiver corps.

🏈 NFC North

◆ Chicago Bears

Cole Kmet - TE (back)

Kmet departed the team’s Week 7 win over the Saints and did not return. He was sidelined on Wednesday before being ruled out Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Colston Loveland saw a career-high 67% snap rate in Week 7 and is worthy of streaming consideration.

Luther Burden - WR (concussion)

Burden was placed in concussion protocol Sunday.

Fantasy Impact: As we’ve seen throughout the season, players typically miss a game with a concussion with the new protocol. That potentially places the team in interesting territory considering Olamide Zaccheaus is currently “day-to-day” with a knee injury, with only Devin Duvernay and Jahdae Walker remaining behind top receivers Rome Odunze and DJ Moore. Odunze and Moore could be busy against the Bengals in Week 9.

Olamide Zaccheaus - WR (knee)

◆ Detroit Lions

The Lions remain relatively healthy through seven weeks.

◆ Green Bay Packers

Jayden Reed - WR (collarbone/foot)

Reed fractured his collarbone in the Packers’ Week 2 game against the Commanders and was already playing through a Jones fracture in his foot. When news of the expected collarbone surgery broke, the Packers were reportedly hoping to get Reed back in November. Reed then revealed that he underwent surgery to correct his Jones fracture as well. It is unknown whether this will extend his recovery timeline.

Fantasy Impact: Reed can be stashed in injured reserve spots, but he does not need to be held in leagues without them.

Christian Watson - WR (knee)

Watson was recently designated for return from PUP. He was activated Saturday and made his season debut against the Steelers.

Fantasy Impact: Watson returned to a 56% snap rate in his first game of the season, much more than initially expected. That immediately ate into the involvement of rookie Matthew Golden. All assets outside of Josh Jacobs and Tucker Kraft are going to be difficult starts moving forward.

◆ Minnesota Vikings

J.J. McCarthy - QB (ankle)

McCarthy sustained a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 2 loss to the Falcons. He was limited on Wednesday and is “not 100.0 percent yet.” He did not play in Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: McCarthy is tentatively expected to return for the team’s Week 9 game against the Lions.

Carson Wentz - QB (shoulder)

Wentz will undergo season-ending surgery after playing through a dislocated shoulder and torn labrum.

Fantasy Impact: Second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy is the starter in Minnesota moving forward.

🏈 NFC South

◆ Atlanta Falcons

Michael Penix - QB (knee)

Penix’s bone bruise and varyingly reported as an ankle and/or foot issue. He was ruled out for Week 8 against the Dolphins. Head coach Raheem Morris labeled him “day-to-day” Monday.

Fantasy Impact: The knee injury makes sense, given the injury’s mechanism. Kirk Cousins drew the start in a forgiving matchup with the Dolphins in Week 8.

Drake London - WR (hip)

London was added to the team’s injury report Friday as a limited participant due to a hip injury. He was not initially listed on the team’s final injury report before being downgraded to out in Week 8. Head coach Raheem Morris labeled the veteran wide receiver “day-to-day” Monday.

Fantasy Impact: London missed the team’s Week 8 loss to the Dolphins, during which the team experienced total offensive failure with Cousins under center. Fantasy managers will want to monitor the statuses of both London and Penix ahead of a Week 9 game against the Patriots.

◆ Carolina Panthers

Bryce Young - QB (ankle)

Young suffered a high-ankle sprain in the team’s Week 7 win over the Jets. He did not play in Week 8. Head coach Dave Canales said Young “could practice Wednesday.”

Fantasy Impact: Young’s absence left veteran Andy Dalton to start against the Bills. Fantasy managers will want to track his practice status closely ahead of a Week 9 meeting with the Packers.

◆ New Orleans Saints

Kendre Miller - RB (ACL)

Miller suffered a torn ACL in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Bears. His season is over.

Fantasy Impact: Rookie Devin Neal should step into the primary change-of-pace role for the Saints in Miller’s absence. Lead back Alvin Kamara saw the highest snap rate since Week 2 following Miller’s departure and could be again looking at a workhorse role moving forward.

◆ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Chris Godwin Jr. - WR (fibula)

Godwin will not play in Week 7 after suffering a new fibula injury sometime last week. He has also been ruled out for Week 8.

Fantasy Impact: See below.

Mike Evans - WR (collarbone, concussion)

Evans suffered a broken collarbone in the team’s Week 7 loss to the Lions. He is expected to miss “most of the season.”

Fantasy Impact: Evans managed to play just under two quarters before the injury after returning from three missed contests due to a hamstring injury. Considering the current state of the roster, rookie Emeka Egbuka is looking like a true league-winning.

Bucky Irving - RB (foot/shoulder)

Irving is considered week-to-week after injuring his foot in Week 4. He was out for Week 5 and remained sidelined this week at Wednesday’s practice. He has been ruled out for Week 8 already.

Fantasy Impact: Rachaad White vaults into RB2 territory while Sean Tucker could push for FLEX status in a rotational rushing role. Both players should be rostered.

Jalen McMillan - WR (neck)

McMillan remains on injured reserve with a neck injury suffered in the preseason.

Fantasy Impact: The Buccaneers are reeling at wide receiver with all of McMillan, Chris Godwin, Mike Evans, and now Emeka Egbuka out.

🏈 NFC West

◆ Arizona Cardinals

Kyler Murray - QB (foot)

Murray injured his foot on a fourth-quarter fumble in Week 5. He missed Week 7 against the Packers and is expected to return following the team’s Week 8 bye.

Fantasy Impact: Murray still doesn’t have a weekly finish greater than QB16 through five games, making him an expendable asset in one-QB leagues.

Trey Benson - RB (knee)

Benson has already undergone surgery after injuring his meniscus in Week 4. He is expected to miss 4-to-6 weeks.

Fantasy Impact: Bam Knight is suddenly the only healthy back on Arizona’s roster following the release of veteran Michael Carter. Emari Demercado (ankle) missed Week 7.

James Conner - RB (ankle)

Conner suffered a season-ending foot injury in Week 3.

Fantasy Impact: See: Trey Benson.

◆ Los Angeles Rams

Puka Nacua - WR (ankle)

Nacua suffered an ankle injury in the team’s Week 6 win over the Ravens.

Fantasy Impact: Nacua should be ready to return to action following the team’s Week 8 bye. Head coach Sean McVay said Monday that he expects Nacua to practice this week.

Tutu Atwell - WR (hamstring)

The Rams placed Atwell on injured reserve Monday.

Fantasy Impact: Jordan Whittington is in line to soak up WR3 duties for a Rams offense heavily concentrated amongst Nacua, Davante Adams, and running back Kyren Williams.

◆ San Francisco 49ers

Brock Purdy - QB (shoulder, toe)

Purdy is considered week-to-week after suffering a setback in Week 4. Head coach Kyle Shanahan said Monday that it is “too early to say” whether Purdy will return for Week 9.

Fantasy Impact: 49ers backup quarterback Mac Jones remains a borderline QB1/2 while Purdy is sidelined. Although Jones is rehabbing a PCL sprain in his knee and an oblique strain, he is playing effectively. The 49ers will likely keep Purdy sidelined until he is consistently practicing in full, so as to avoid another re-injury.

Ricky Pearsall - WR (knee)

As of Week 8’s Wednesday practice, Pearsall has not yet returned to practice since suffering a PCL sprain in Week 4. He was ruled out for Week 8 Friday.

Fantasy Impact: Pearsall’s continued absence places the team in a precarious position after it was revealed that Jauan Jennings (ankle/ribs/shoulder) is dealing with myriad injuries, though Jennings did finish second on the team with seven targets in Week 7. He can be treated as a WR3 in Week 8 after practicing in full on Wednesday.

◆ Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks emerge from their Week 8 bye as one of the healthier teams in the league.