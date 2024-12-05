 Skip navigation
Top News

Syndication: Arizona Republic
In college playoff debate, the Arizona St coach with everything to lose says he’ll take his chances
Mao Saigo, U.S. Women's Open
Mao Saigo fires a 66 to lead U.S. Women’s Open after second round morning groupings
Shane Bieber
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Jac Caglianone, Shane Bieber and Thairo Estrada

Top Clips

nbc_imsa_yellolyintrv_2505030.jpg
Yelloly nabs first-career IMSA GTP pole in Detroit
nbc_roto_danielpalencia_250530.jpg
Palencia ‘asserts himself’ as Cubs closer
nbc_roto_ajsmithshawver_250530.jpg
Smith-Shawver put on 60-day IL with elbow injury

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
U.S. Women’s Open

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round Two
Nelly Korda makes seven birdies, storms up the leaderboard in Round 2 of U.S. Women’s Open
Coming off a day in which she made only one birdie — on her final hole — Korda made seven in shooting 5-under 67.
Golf Streaming Schedule
Image for Ko, Vu Featured Groups
Ko, Vu Featured Groups
live
USGA
Peacock
live
U.S. Women's Open: Rd. 2
USGA
Peacock
Fri, May 30
8:00PM EDT
Live From the U.S. Women's Open
Golf
Golf Channel
Sat, May 31
7:00AM EDT
Austrian Alpine Open - Rd 3
DP World Tour
Golf Channel
Sat, May 31
8:49AM EDT
U.S. Women's Open: Feat. Group 1
USGA
Peacock

View Full Schedule
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
Six-way tie for lead after first round of U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
Nelly Korda birdies final hole for her first birdie in Round 1 of U.S. Women’s Open
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Previews
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Erin Hills
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
Four share early lead in first round of U.S. Women’s Open
2025 U.S. Women's Open Erin Hills Preview
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: How to watch, TV schedule, stream information
U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
‘It changed everything': 15 years later, Paula Creamer reflects on gritty U.S. Women’s Open title

LIVE FROM THE USWO

nbc_golf_webbintv_250530.jpg
15:39
Webb looks back on her U.S. Women’s Open success
Karrie Webb joins the Live From crew to reflect on her two U.S. Women’s Open wins in 2000 and 2001, the dominance that defined her career, and the impact she has had on golf fans of all ages.
nbc_golf_erinhillstalk_250529.jpg
04:25
Erin Hills already testing golfers at USWO
The Live From desk examines the toughest holes at Erin Hills and how the course challenged the best players in the world at the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open.
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
09:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
Watch highlights from Nelly Korda’s even-par U.S. Women’s Open Thursday at Erin Hills Golf Course and hear from the world No. 1 about staying patient before Live From reviews a solid, and nearly great, round.
nbc_golf_mikewhan_250529.jpg
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
USGA CEO Mike Whan discusses how the U.S. Women’s Open showcases the growth of women’s golf and reflects on his time leading the LPGA.

MORE U.S. WOMEN’S OPEN

nbc_golf_lf_erinhillshole9v2_250528.jpg
08:39
Short par-3 9th at Erin Hills anything but sweet
Keep your eyes on the short yet “diabolical” par-3 9th this weekend in the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills. Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz and Paige Mackenzie explain what makes it so challenging.
nbc_golf_lf_yanitseng_250528.jpg
12:21
Hope carries Tseng back to the U.S. Women’s Open
Five-time major winner Yani Tseng returns to the big stage at the U.S. Women’s Open, discussing how grateful she is to be competing for a major after dropping from the game’s elite tier in 2012.
nbc_golf_lf_thompsonthitikul_250528.jpg
02:27
How Thitikul gets more from her game with Callaway
Jeeno Thitikul goes inside her golf bag with Johnny Thompson to share how she has found success with Callaway’s Elyte Triple Diamond Driver and Opus wedges on the LPGA Tour ahead of the U.S. Women’s Open.
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
09:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler (perhaps most impacted by the changes) is a fan of the new Tour Championship format -- as are Adam Scott, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Live From, which looks forward to more unpredictability.
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
04:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
Jay Monahan tells Rex Hoggard about the “exhaustive process” that led to the Tour Championship format changes, defending the mid-season timing of the announcement and emphasizing the increased playoff competitiveness.
nbc_golf_lydiakofeature_250528.jpg
06:19
Tracing Ko’s history-making career success
Ahead of the U.S. Women’s Open, take a closer look at Lydia Ko’s golf journey, from starting the sport as a young girl to becoming a “prodigy” as an adult to being inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Previews
Nelly Korda preaching patience as she looks to win first U.S. Women’s Open
Korda is seeking both her first win of the season and her first career victory in the U.S. Women’s Open.
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Previews
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: First-round tee times, groupings at Erin Hills
Tee times and groupings for the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open.
nbc_golf_lydiako_250527.jpg
14:09
Ko feeling relaxed heading into U.S. Women’s Open
Lydia Ko discusses her mindset heading into the U.S. Women’s Open, explaining why she’s been able to play with freedom after getting inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame and winning a gold medal at the Olympics.
nbc_golf_nellykorda_250527.jpg
10:01
Korda excited for ‘demanding’ U.S. Women’s Open
Nelly Korda discusses what it will take to navigate Erin Hills and the Live From desk examines whether she can turn around her less-than-stellar results at the U.S. Women’s Open.
