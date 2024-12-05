U.S. Women’s Open
Coming off a day in which she made only one birdie — on her final hole — Korda made seven in shooting 5-under 67.
Karrie Webb joins the Live From crew to reflect on her two U.S. Women’s Open wins in 2000 and 2001, the dominance that defined her career, and the impact she has had on golf fans of all ages.
The Live From desk examines the toughest holes at Erin Hills and how the course challenged the best players in the world at the first round of the U.S. Women’s Open.
Watch highlights from Nelly Korda’s even-par U.S. Women’s Open Thursday at Erin Hills Golf Course and hear from the world No. 1 about staying patient before Live From reviews a solid, and nearly great, round.
USGA CEO Mike Whan discusses how the U.S. Women’s Open showcases the growth of women’s golf and reflects on his time leading the LPGA.
Keep your eyes on the short yet “diabolical” par-3 9th this weekend in the U.S. Women’s Open at Erin Hills. Nelly Korda, Allisen Corpuz and Paige Mackenzie explain what makes it so challenging.
Five-time major winner Yani Tseng returns to the big stage at the U.S. Women’s Open, discussing how grateful she is to be competing for a major after dropping from the game’s elite tier in 2012.
Jeeno Thitikul goes inside her golf bag with Johnny Thompson to share how she has found success with Callaway’s Elyte Triple Diamond Driver and Opus wedges on the LPGA Tour ahead of the U.S. Women’s Open.
Ahead of the U.S. Women’s Open, take a closer look at Lydia Ko’s golf journey, from starting the sport as a young girl to becoming a “prodigy” as an adult to being inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame.
Korda is seeking both her first win of the season and her first career victory in the U.S. Women’s Open.
Lydia Ko discusses her mindset heading into the U.S. Women’s Open, explaining why she’s been able to play with freedom after getting inducted into the LPGA Hall of Fame and winning a gold medal at the Olympics.
Nelly Korda discusses what it will take to navigate Erin Hills and the Live From desk examines whether she can turn around her less-than-stellar results at the U.S. Women’s Open.