How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

Slumping Liverpool are desperate for a win as they host European hopefuls Fulham at Anfield on Saturday.

WATCH — Liverpool v Fulham

Arne Slot’s side have lost three games in a row in all competitions and have gone three games without a win in the Premier League as they lost at Brighton before the international break. That has left them five points off the top four with seven games to go, but fifth spot is now confirmed as a Champions League spot for next season so they have some renewed hope they can remain at Europe’s top table. But their run-in is tough and they are low on energy and belief.

Fulham have only lost one of their last five in the Premier League and they beat Burnley 3-1 at home before the break to settle things down. Marco Silva’s future remains uncertain beyond the end of this season but the Cottagers are just five points behind Liverpool heading into this game and European qualification is possible, and would surely see Silva stick around.

For live updates and highlights throughout Liverpool vs Fulham, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 12:30pm ET Saturday (April 11)

Venue: Anfield — Liverpool

TV Channel: NBC

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com & Stream live on Peacock

Liverpool team news, focus

There may be some rotation from the 2-0 midweek defeat at PSG in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal first leg, and considering there is a second leg coming up on Tuesday, but there won’t be much. That is because injuries continue to impact Liverpool and their squad isn’t massive. They will go back to a back four and it seems likely Mohamed Salah will start on the right and Cody Gakpo and Curtis Jones could start on the left and in central midfield respectively. It will also be intriguing to see how many minutes Alexander Isak gets off the bench, as he could come on early in the second half and having him back fit is a huge boost. Alisson, Conor Bradley, Giovanni Leoni and Wataru Endo all remain out.

Fulham team news, focus

The Cottagers have a couple of injury concerns with Kevin, Harrison Reed and Kenny Tete all out. The front four should be Raul Jimenez, Harry Wilson, Oscar Bobb and Josh King, with Wilson in sensational form and the Liverpool academy product is out of contract this summer. Samuel Chukwueze and Emile Smith Rowe are very decent subs to bring on to impact a game and Fulham are generally very solid defensively.

Liverpool vs Fulham prediction

This feels like a draw given Liverpool’s lack of confidence and Fulham’s ability to grind out results. Liverpool 1-1 Fulham.