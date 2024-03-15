Saturday’s Supercross 2024 Round 10 in Indianapolis: How to watch, start times, schedule, TV info

The Triple Crown format returns to Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana as the Monster Energy Supercross season lights up the track for Round 10 of the 2024 season. Olympic-style scoring will determine the winner after three races in each division.

Jett Lawrence has momentum on his side with back-to-back wins in Daytona and Birmingham, but Lucas Oil Stadium has been Ken Roczen’s house in recent years and that rider is also coming off a podium in the most recent round.

Lawrence is slowly developing a gap on the field. He’s 13 ahead of Cooper Webb and 20 above Chase Sexton. At this stage of the season, one full-race deficit is enough to create challenges for races and sitting in fourth, Eli Tomac (-26) is just outside that mark.

Haiden Deegan provided the biggest storylines of the week after crashing and injuring Coty Schock in Birmingham, getting penalized for gaining an advantage while off course and later suffering another code of conduct penalty for actions surrounding his incident with Seth Hammaker.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 10 of the 2024 Supercross season in Indianapolis:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE: TV coverage of Supercross Round 10 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, will begin live Saturday at 7 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App, with a re-air on CNBC.

Qualifying will begin on Peacock at 1:30 p.m. ET.

All 31 rounds of the 2024 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up is available by clicking here.

ENTRY LISTS: 450 division l 250 division

Track Map with timing lines

EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification 1

1:05 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

1:20 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

1:35 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

1:50 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

2:05 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

2:20 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Qualification 1

3:10 p.m.: 250SX Group C Qualifying

3:25 p.m.: 250SX Group B Qualifying

3:40 p.m.: 250SX Group A Qualifying

3:55 p.m.: 450SX Group A Qualifying

4:10 p.m.: 450SX Group B Qualifying

4:25 p.m.: 450SX Group C Qualifying

Last Chance Qualifiers

5:10 p.m.: 250SX Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

5:22 p.m.: 450SX Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 Lap - 22 Riders (Top 4 into the Races)

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:06 p.m.: 250SX Race #1 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

7:31 p.m.: 450SX Race #1 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

8:12 p.m.: 250SX Race #2 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

8:33 p.m.: 450SX Race #2 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:09 p.m.: 250SX Race #3 - 10 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders*

9:36 p.m.: 450SX Race #3 - 12 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 Riders*

* Points awarded for overall combined score. Olympic Scoring.

