Supercross 2025 Round 6 in Detroit: How to watch Saturday’s daytime race, start times, schedule, TV info

The Monster Energy Supercross series heads to Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, for Round 6 of the 2025 season, but it will do so without three of its top riders. The defending winner, Jett Lawrence, tore his ACL in a crash in Glendale, Arizona, Eli Tomac broke his leg in qualification for Round 5 in Tampa, Florida, and Hunter Lawrence tore ligaments in his shoulder in that race and requires surgery.

Detroit will be a day race, starting at 3 p.m. ET, so plan accordingly.

The other four riders who finished among the top five in 2024 will be in attendance, with second-place Chase Sexton looking to defend his red plate for the second consecutive week. Ken Roczen (third), Cooper Webb (fourth), and Jason Anderson (fifth) are each in the title hunt.

The 250 East division contests their second round as several riders seek to forget about last week’s debacle in Tampa. RJ Hampshire (finished 18th) earned minimal points after getting stuck on a Tuff Blox on Lap 1, Austin Forkner (17th) crashed, Levi Kitchen (ninth) could not overcome a poor start, and Chance Hymas (sixth) continues to recover from injuries suffered in 2024.

At least they have an opportunity to overcome their slow start. The same cannot be said for Pierce Brown, who crashed while leading in Tampa and broke his T5 vertebra.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2025 Supercross season at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 6 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, will begin live Saturday, February 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, on NBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

DETROIT ENTRY LISTS

450 and 250 entry lists

DETROIT TRACK MAP

DETROIT EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice

8:10 a.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice

8:20 a.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice

8:30 a.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

8:40 a.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

8:50 a.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

9:05 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1

9:20 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1

9:35 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1

9:50 a.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

10:05 a.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

10:20 a.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

11:20 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2

11:35 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2

11:50 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2

12:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

12:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

12:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

2:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

3:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

3:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

3:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

3:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

4:22 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

4:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

4:53 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

5:27 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

