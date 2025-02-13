 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California
JuJu Watkins lifts sixth-ranked USC to program-defining win over No. 1 UCLA
NASCAR Cup Series Duel 1 at Daytona
Dale Earnhardt Jr. celebrates making Daytona 500 as car owner: ‘This is incredible’
NASCAR: Duel 2 at DAYTONA
Starting lineup for the 67th Daytona 500

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_jujuboston2way_250213.jpg
Watkins to Boston: ‘Just trying to be like you’
nbc_wcbb_bettscomp_250213.jpg
Highlights: Betts records double-double in loss
nbc_wcbb_uclavusc_250213.jpg
Highlights: USC snaps UCLA’s 23-game win streak

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Supercross 2025 Round 6 in Detroit: How to watch Saturday’s daytime race, start times, schedule, TV info

  • By
  • Dan Beaver,
  • By
  • Dan Beaver
  
Published February 13, 2025 04:53 PM

The Monster Energy Supercross series heads to Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, for Round 6 of the 2025 season, but it will do so without three of its top riders. The defending winner, Jett Lawrence, tore his ACL in a crash in Glendale, Arizona, Eli Tomac broke his leg in qualification for Round 5 in Tampa, Florida, and Hunter Lawrence tore ligaments in his shoulder in that race and requires surgery.

Detroit will be a day race, starting at 3 p.m. ET, so plan accordingly.

SX 2025 Rd 05 Eli Tomac looking over his shoulder.JPG
Eli Tomac out of Supercross with broken leg suffered in Tampa
Eli Tomac: “Unfortunately, this was more than an ankle sprain and a bruised calf.”
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

The other four riders who finished among the top five in 2024 will be in attendance, with second-place Chase Sexton looking to defend his red plate for the second consecutive week. Ken Roczen (third), Cooper Webb (fourth), and Jason Anderson (fifth) are each in the title hunt.

The 250 East division contests their second round as several riders seek to forget about last week’s debacle in Tampa. RJ Hampshire (finished 18th) earned minimal points after getting stuck on a Tuff Blox on Lap 1, Austin Forkner (17th) crashed, Levi Kitchen (ninth) could not overcome a poor start, and Chance Hymas (sixth) continues to recover from injuries suffered in 2024.

At least they have an opportunity to overcome their slow start. The same cannot be said for Pierce Brown, who crashed while leading in Tampa and broke his T5 vertebra.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 6 of the 2025 Supercross season at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 6 at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan, will begin live Saturday, February 15, at 3:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 2 p.m. Sunday, February 23, on NBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 9:30 a.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

DETROIT ENTRY LISTS

450 and 250 entry lists

DETROIT TRACK MAP

Rd06_Detroit_Render05.png

DETROIT EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

8:00 a.m.: 250 Group C Free Practice
8:10 a.m.: 250 Group B Free Practice
8:20 a.m.: 250 Group A Free Practice
8:30 a.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice
8:40 a.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice
8:50 a.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

9:05 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 1
9:20 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 1
9:35 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 1
9:50 a.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1
10:05 a.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1
10:20 a.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

11:20 a.m.: 250 Group C Qualifying 2
11:35 a.m.: 250 Group B Qualifying 2
11:50 a.m.: 250 Group A Qualifying 2
12:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2
12:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2
12:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

2:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies
3:06 p.m.: 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
3:20 p.m.: 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
3:34 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)
3:48 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 20 riders (1 – 9 to Main)

4:22 p.m.: 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)
4:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders (1 – 4 to Main)

4:53 p.m.: 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders
5:27 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap – 22 riders

More SuperMotocross News

Hunter Lawrence (shoulder) out for SX season
Detroit Supercross preview
Eli Tomac breaks leg in Tampa

What riders said after Tampa

Pierce Brown breaks vertebra at Tampa

Tampa 450 Results | 250 Results

Malcolm Stewart wins first Supercross race

RJ Hampshire, Tom Vialle square off

McAdoo: Race day decision about Tampa

Jett Lawrence on his ACL tear: “It is cooked”