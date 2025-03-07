Supercross 2025 Round 9 in Indianapolis: How to watch Saturday’s race, start times, schedule, TV info

Round 9 of the Monster Energy Supercross Series in Indianapolis, Indiana, features the first 2025 East / West Showdown in the 250 division and a tribute to St. Jude Children’s Hospital for the 450 riders makes this round extra special.

The battle remains tight at the top of the 450 chart between Cooper Webb and Chase Sexton, but after scoring his first win of 2025 last week in Daytona Beach, Florida, Ken Roczen insists he cannot be overlooked.

In the 250 division, Haiden Deegan is the only rider on either coast to have won more than once this year. The Western division holds the advantage in terms of wins at 34 to 27, but there are several riders in the East who have not yet won and are chomping at the bit.

Here are the pertinent details for watching Round 9 of the 2025 Supercross season at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana:

(All times are ET)

BROADCAST/STREAMING SCHEDULE:

TV coverage of Supercross Round 9 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana, will begin live Saturday, March 1, at 7:00 p.m. ET on Peacock and the NBC Sports App with an encore at 1 a.m. Monday, March 10, on CNBC. Race Day Live coverage begins at 1:30 p.m. ET with coverage of qualification.

All 31 rounds of the 2025 SuperMotocross schedule will be broadcast across the NBC, CNBC, USA Network, Peacock, and NBC Sports digital platforms with live coverage of all heats and features on Peacock.

Details on how to sign up are available by clicking here.

INDIANAPOLIS ENTRY LISTS

450 entry list | 250 entry list

INDIANAPOLIS TRACK MAP

INDIANAPOLIS EVENT SCHEDULE (all times ET):

Here are the start times and schedule for Saturday’s Supercross race:

Qualification

12:00 p.m.: 250 Overflow Free Practice

12:10 p.m.: 250 West Free Practice

12:20 p.m.: 250 East Free Practice

12:30 p.m.: 450 Group A Free Practice

12:40 p.m.: 450 Group B Free Practice

12:50 p.m.: 450 Group C Free Practice

1:20 p.m.: 250 Overflow Qualifying 1

1:35 p.m.: 250 East Qualifying 1

1:50 p.m.: 250 West Qualifying 1

2:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 1

2:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 1

2:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 1

3:20 p.m.: 250 Overflow Qualifying 2

3:35 p.m.: 250 West Qualifying 2

3:50 p.m.: 250 East Qualifying 2

4:05 p.m.: 450 Group A Qualifying 2

4:20 p.m.: 450 Group B Qualifying 2

4:35 p.m.: 450 Group C Qualifying 2

Evening Program

6:30 p.m.: Opening Ceremonies

7:07 p.m.: 250 West Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:21 p.m.: 250 East Heat – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:35 p.m.: 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

7:49 p.m.: 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main)

8:21 p.m.: Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:33 p.m.: 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main)

8:53 p.m.: 250 East/West Showdown Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:28 p.m.: 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders

9:50 p.m.: 450 Victory Circle

