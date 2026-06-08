Atlanta Hawks agree to multi-year extension with coach Quin Snyder

As Atlanta is pivoting from the Trae Young era to a new iteration with Jalen Johnson as part of its core, it is locking up its brain trust. First was working out a long-term deal with the head of basketball operations, Onsi Saleh.

Now the Hawks have locked up head coach Quin Snyder with a multi-year extension, the team announced.

We have agreed to a multi-year contract extension with Head Coach Quin Snyder! pic.twitter.com/9UwPjbHYej — Atlanta Hawks (@ATLHawks) June 8, 2026

“Quin has been a phenomenal leader for our team, and extending his contract reflects our commitment to stability and sustained growth as we build toward high-level success,” Saleh said in a statement. “Over the past three seasons and amid an evolving roster, we’ve seen clear, measurable progress, which is a testament to the culture he’s established and the leadership he brings every day. He has created an environment where our players are challenged, supported, and empowered to grow, and that focus on player development has elevated our entire program.”

This was expected. Atlanta ownership has been understandably happy with how the team has been built and coached, how it has pivoted out of the Trae Young era without going into a total rebuild. With that, it has rewarded and locked down the guys in charge.

Snyder joined the Hawks during the 2022-23 season and, this past season, helped the Hawks pivot away from the Trae Young era — he was traded to Washington at the deadline — toward a more balanced offense led by Jalen Johnson. The Hawks were 20-6 after the All-Star break without Young, finished sixth in the East and (as of today) were the last team to take a game from the New York Knicks in the playoffs.

“I am grateful to the Ressler family and humbled to continue leading this team. I love this group of players, love coaching this team and am fortunate to have a tremendous coaching staff. Atlanta has truly been home for my family, and I am excited to continue this journey,” Snyder said in a statement. “Tony, Jami and the entire Ressler family are deeply committed to providing us every resource we need for success and the partnership Onsi and I have developed is strong, with the shared focus of bringing Hawks fans the success they deserve.”