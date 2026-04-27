Dallas’ Cooper Flagg wins NBA Rookie of the Year in historically close race

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto’s Max Scherzer on injured list with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation
Mint Julep, the classic Kentucky Derby cocktail, with fresh mint and crushed ice
Kentucky Derby Drink: What is the Mint Julep? Recipe, ingredients, how to make it
Syndication: The Enquirer
Kentucky Derby tickets 2026: Price, how to get, average cost, best time to buy, turf club

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pregamewolves_260427.jpg
T’Wolves meeting the moment with depth and defense
nbc_moto_t24lappers_260427.jpg
Villopoto on Round 15 lappers: ‘It is what it is’
nbc_moto_t24roczenhlaw_260427.jpg
All eyes on Roczen, Lawrence with two races to go

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Toronto Blue Jays
Toronto’s Max Scherzer on injured list with right forearm tendinitis and left ankle inflammation
Mint Julep, the classic Kentucky Derby cocktail, with fresh mint and crushed ice
Kentucky Derby Drink: What is the Mint Julep? Recipe, ingredients, how to make it
Syndication: The Enquirer
Kentucky Derby tickets 2026: Price, how to get, average cost, best time to buy, turf club

Top Clips

nbc_nba_pregamewolves_260427.jpg
T’Wolves meeting the moment with depth and defense
nbc_moto_t24lappers_260427.jpg
Villopoto on Round 15 lappers: ‘It is what it is’
nbc_moto_t24roczenhlaw_260427.jpg
All eyes on Roczen, Lawrence with two races to go

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

NBA Playoff Highlights

Dallas’ Cooper Flagg wins NBA Rookie of the Year in historically close race

  
Published April 27, 2026 07:47 PM

Entering the season, Cooper Flagg was projected to run away with Rookie of the Year. He was the No. 1 pick and on a team that entered the season expecting to be playing in postseason games right now.

“This season turned out a lot different than I expected...” Flagg said on NBA Showtime on Peacock on Monday. “Being thrown into the fire like that, I think, will help me in the long term.”

During his up-and-down season, it looked for long stretches like Flagg’s college roommate at Duke — Charlotte’s Kon Knueppel — would take the award. Voeters were clearly divided to the end, but a late slide by Knueppel and a monster final few weeks of the season by Flagg swung the vote back to him.

Flagg was named NBA Rookie of the Year on Monday in the second-closest race since the league started tracking the voting (2003).

Knueppel came in second in the voting, with Philadelphia’s VJ Edgecombe — who would have won it a lot of years — coming in a distant third.

Flagg had 56 first-place votes and 44 second-place votes, and Knueppel essentially flipped that, with 44 first-place votes and 55 second-place votes (one voter had Edgecombe second).

This was the second-closest ROY vote ever, the only closer one was in 2022 when Scottie Barnes just edged Evan Mobley (with Cade Cunningham third).

Edgecombe had 93 third-place votes. The Spurs’ Dylan Harper had five third-place votes and the Grizzlies’ Cedric Coward had one.

Flagg made history with the win — he stands with guys in the GOAT debate for his rookie season. Flagg joined Michael Jordan as the only rookies to lead their team in total points, rebounds, assists and steals. Flagg also is the second-youngest NBA Rookie of the Year winner, behind only LeBron James.

Flagg averaged 21 points a game, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists a game. He set an NBA record with a 51-point game in April against Orlando, and Flagg had three other games with 40+ points.

Mentions
Flagg, Cooper_medium copy.jpg Cooper Flagg dylanHARPER copy.jpg Dylan Harper NCAA Men's Basketball: Baylor Media Day VJ Edgecombe Knueppel, Kon copy.jpg Kon Knueppel
Best of the NBA