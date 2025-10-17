 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Final Round
How Jeffrey Kang, once nation’s best junior, overcame driver yips to earn long-awaited PGA Tour card
nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
With enormous stakes and uncertain future, Notre Dame and USC prepare to renew storied rivalry
Indiana v Oregon
How to watch Michigan State vs No. 3 Indiana: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_golicndvsusc_251017.jpg
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
nbc_dps_jeromebettis_251017.jpg
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Final Round
How Jeffrey Kang, once nation’s best junior, overcame driver yips to earn long-awaited PGA Tour card
nbc_rtf_uscnd_251016.jpg
With enormous stakes and uncertain future, Notre Dame and USC prepare to renew storied rivalry
Indiana v Oregon
How to watch Michigan State vs No. 3 Indiana: TV, live stream info, storylines for Saturday’s game

Top Clips

nbc_dps_golicndvsusc_251017.jpg
Golic Sr.: ND-USC ending because of scheduling
nbc_dps_jeromebettis_251017.jpg
Bettis discusses his experience in ND vs. USC
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251017.jpg
PFT Draft: Show me something, Week 7

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Former Warriors GM Bob Myers leaving ESPN to become president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment

  
Published October 17, 2025 11:04 AM

When Bob Myers stepped away as the Golden State Warriors’ head of basketball operations, he said he might get back in the game someday, but he was looking for a new, different challenge, something maybe bigger than running a basketball team. For a couple of seasons, that was working at ESPN as an NBA analyst.

This is more what Myers was thinking: He is leaving ESPN to become the president of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment. That’s the organization that owns the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers, NHL’s New Jersey Devils, Crystal Palace of the Premier League, and NASCAR’s Joe Gibbs Racing. Meyers will also continue to work as an adviser to Harris, who is the majority owner and managing partner of the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

“Our goal has been to hire, grow, and retain the best and brightest executives in the world and we are a stronger, more dynamic organization with the addition of Bob Myers,” Josh Harris and David Blitzer said in a combined released statement. “His experience as an architect of championship teams will complement our existing leadership structure, while also allowing HBSE to maximize opportunities across our portfolio. We’re excited to have Bob continue his storied career here at HBSE.”

After a successful career as a sports agent (focused on the NBA), Myers jumped to the Warriors’ front office. He was quickly promoted to general manager and eventually team president, and in his dozen years in the Bay Area the Warriors won four NBA titles. He was voted NBA Executive of the Year by his peers in 2015 and 2017.

“I have been fortunate to know Josh and David for a long time, and I’ve always greatly admired them and respected how they’ve built such an impressive global sports portfolio,” Myers said in a statement. “This role was intriguing because it provides the opportunity to work with some of the industry’s most talented leaders and executives across the world’s biggest sports leagues. ... This is the type of challenge and opportunity I was looking for.”

Now he’s got the challenge he was seeking.