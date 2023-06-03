 Skip navigation
Knicks’ Julius Randle undergoes ankle surgery, should return for training camp

  
Published June 3, 2023 07:51 AM
2023 NBA Playoffs - New York Knicks v Miami Heat

MIAMI, FL - MAY 12: Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball during the game against the Miami Heat during Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference semi-finals on May 12, 2023 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Nathaniel S. Butler/NBAE via Getty Images)

NBAE via Getty Images

The Knicks’ Julius Randle sprained his ankle with two weeks to go in the regular season . He returned from that in time to face the Cleveland Cavaliers and their massive front line in the playoffs, but he struggled in that series — 14.4 points a game on 33.8% shooting — and injured his ankle again in Game 5 . He did make it back for the Heat series after missing Game 1 but was never fully himself.

Now, as he hinted at during the playoffs, Randle has undergone offseason arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle, reports Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN . Randle is expected to be ready for the start of training camp in the fall.

Randle had an All-NBA season , averaging 25.1 points and 10 rebounds a game, and was part of the reason, along with Jalen Brunson, the Knicks were the No. 5 seed in the East last season.

Randle’s name has come up in trade rumors, mostly with him going out if the Knicks get in the mix for a superstar who becomes available this offseason. If someone such as Karl-Anthony Towns or Bradley Beal hits the market and New York wants to be in play, sending out Randle — set to make $25.6 million this season, with two more seasons on the books after that — is the way to match salaries.

Randle should be healthy and ready for training camp for whatever team he is on come September.