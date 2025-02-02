 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Washington Capitals
Trades involving the Capitals, Kings and Jets have worked out for all three teams, an NHL rarity
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Charley Hoffman challenges players, addresses pace-of-play ‘heat’
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Key Injuries

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstucker_250203.jpg
Tucker: Doncic trade echoes McNabb trade in 2010
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_250203.jpg
Doncic trade one of the ‘great sports surprises’
nbc_pl_arsmartinelliintv_250202.jpg
Martinelli on ‘brilliant’ performance v. Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Washington Capitals
Trades involving the Capitals, Kings and Jets have worked out for all three teams, an NHL rarity
The American Express 2025 - Round Three
Charley Hoffman challenges players, addresses pace-of-play ‘heat’
NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Chicago Bulls
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 Key Injuries

Top Clips

nbc_dps_rosstucker_250203.jpg
Tucker: Doncic trade echoes McNabb trade in 2010
nbc_dps_lukadoncic_250203.jpg
Doncic trade one of the ‘great sports surprises’
nbc_pl_arsmartinelliintv_250202.jpg
Martinelli on ‘brilliant’ performance v. Man City

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

NBA players, sports world reacts to blockbuster Luka Doncic trade to Lakers for Anthony Davis

  
Published February 2, 2025 12:01 PM
NBA: Minnesota Timberwolves at Dallas Mavericks

Dec 25, 2024; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) before the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Is this real? Did Shams Charania’s X account get hacked?

That was nearly everyone’s reaction to the news that Luka Doncic had been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster, out-of-the-blue trade that sends Anthony Davis to Dallas along with a 2029 first-round pick. The trade is real. It wasn’t just fans who were shocked, so were players.

Players shocked reactions came from around the league.

Reactions poured in from around the sports world, including from some athletes who may have something else to focus on this week.

Don’t forget, Dwyane Wade is a part owner of the Jazz, the third team in this trade (they did well for their small part in this deal).

Mentions
LAL_Davis_Anthony.jpg Anthony Davis DAL_Doncic_Luka.jpg Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks Primary Logo Dallas Mavericks Los Angeles Lakers Primary Logo Los Angeles Lakers