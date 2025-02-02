NBA players, sports world reacts to blockbuster Luka Doncic trade to Lakers for Anthony Davis

Is this real? Did Shams Charania’s X account get hacked?

Nah shams gotta be hacked 💀 — Alex Caruso (@ACFresh21) February 2, 2025

That was nearly everyone’s reaction to the news that Luka Doncic had been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster, out-of-the-blue trade that sends Anthony Davis to Dallas along with a 2029 first-round pick. The trade is real. It wasn’t just fans who were shocked, so were players.

KD and Beal’s reaction to the Luka trade 😭 pic.twitter.com/ALqUGLvIBI — A ✩ (@adryanashton) February 2, 2025

Players shocked reactions came from around the league.

"Insane. It's crazy, crazy."



Kevin Durant on mega Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade.



"Players are held to a different standard of loyalty and commitment to a program but the organizations don't get held to that same standard from the outside."



On teams following suit before Feb.… pic.twitter.com/DekP4eRN6N — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 2, 2025

🥶🌎 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) February 2, 2025

WOWWWWW NO F WAY — Joel Embiid (@JoelEmbiid) February 2, 2025

wtf ????? — Tyler Herro (@raf_tyler) February 2, 2025

😳 — Dirk Nowitzki (@swish41) February 2, 2025

Holy shit — Jalen Brunson (@jalenbrunson1) February 2, 2025

Huh????? — Josh Hart (@joshhart) February 2, 2025

HUH!!!! — Tyrese Maxey (@TyreseMaxey) February 2, 2025

Hell naw😂😂😂 — Malik Monk (@AhmadMonk) February 2, 2025

Luka lake show 👀 — Dwight Howard (@DwightHoward) February 2, 2025

Reactions poured in from around the sports world, including from some athletes who may have something else to focus on this week.

Yoo wtf going on in Dallas? — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) February 2, 2025

Don’t forget, Dwyane Wade is a part owner of the Jazz, the third team in this trade (they did well for their small part in this deal).