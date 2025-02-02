NBA players, sports world reacts to blockbuster Luka Doncic trade to Lakers for Anthony Davis
Is this real? Did Shams Charania’s X account get hacked?
That was nearly everyone’s reaction to the news that Luka Doncic had been traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in a blockbuster, out-of-the-blue trade that sends Anthony Davis to Dallas along with a 2029 first-round pick. The trade is real. It wasn’t just fans who were shocked, so were players.
KD and Beal’s reaction to the Luka trade 😭 pic.twitter.com/ALqUGLvIBI— A ✩ (@adryanashton) February 2, 2025
Players shocked reactions came from around the league.
"Insane. It's crazy, crazy."— Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) February 2, 2025
Kevin Durant on mega Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade.
"Players are held to a different standard of loyalty and commitment to a program but the organizations don't get held to that same standard from the outside."
On teams following suit before Feb.… pic.twitter.com/DekP4eRN6N
Reactions poured in from around the sports world, including from some athletes who may have something else to focus on this week.
Don’t forget, Dwyane Wade is a part owner of the Jazz, the third team in this trade (they did well for their small part in this deal).