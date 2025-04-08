Nick Nurse states obvious: Health of Joel Embiid, Paul George key to 76ers turnaround next season

Paul George came to Philadelphia on a four-year, $212 million max contract, but due to injuries he played in just 41 games, averaging 16.2 points a night (his lowest output since 2012). Before the season tipped off, Joel Embiid signed a three-year, $192.9 million contract extension with Philadelphia that doesn’t even kick in until the 2026-27 season. Embiid played in just 19 games due to knee issues this season.

The 76ers aren’t trading either of them this summer, they couldn’t if they wanted to (not getting a reasonable return). Nick Nurse stated the obvious, speaking to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer: If Philadelphia is going to bounce back next fall from the most disappointing season in franchise history, it starts with a healthy Embiid and George.

“There’s, obviously, a good number of them that need to get taken care of, get back to health, but obviously, Joel and Paul will be the big concerns,” Nurse said. “Can they get back and get ready to go? And I guess we won’t find that out for a little while, and then you start unpacking and then you get back to thinking there’s some really, really good players there and start piecing it together and then we get ready to build out the rest of the roster around them.”

Embiid, George, and Tyrese Maxey played just 15 games together this season. If that number doesn’t at least reach 50 next season, then hopes for a turnaround are slim — that’s the financial reality of today’s NBA and the 76ers’ top-heavy construction.

With those three players plus rookie Jared McCain — who was running away with Rookie of the Year until he tore his meniscus in January — the Sixers are on the hook for $149.1 million in salary, which is about $5 million below the salary cap and having at least 10 roster spots to fill. The actual number to watch is the second tax apron ($207.8 million), but things add up quickly to get the 76ers near there. Philly has tanked, losing 12 in a row, hoping to retain its first-round draft pick (it is owed to Oklahoma City, top-six protected). If Philly lands in the top six, that rookie will cost at least $8 million (and could cost up to $13 million). Quentin Grimes has been a standout to end the season but is a free agent expected to command $20-$25 million a season with his new deal. Kelly Oubre is expected to opt out of his $8.4 million contract and become a free agent seeking a raise, and Guerschon Yabusele is also a free agent. Keep most of those players, round out the roster with minimum salary players, and the Sixers are pushing the tax aprons.

Philadelphia is committed to a top-heavy roster. That means the only way they can win next season is if Embiid, George, and Maxey can deliver at a much higher level than we saw this year. And that starts with getting the trio healthy.

