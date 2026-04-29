Orlando’s Franz Wagner suffers calf strain, unlikely to play in Game 5 Wednesday

Franz Wagner is not expected to play on Wednesday night when his Orlando Magic have the chance to close out the Detroit Pistons in their first-round series.

Officially (as of this writing), Wagner is still listed as “questionable” with a right calf strain. However, signs point to him missing the game. For one, he attended but did not participate in the team’s morning shootaround, reports Josh Robbins of The Athletic. Also, Paolo Banchero told reporters the team was preparing as if Wagner would ot play, reports Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel.

Wagner underwent an MRI after leaving Game 4 of the series in the fourth quarter and has been diagnosed with a calf strain. Orlando didn’t miss a beat in that game thanks to the play of Jamal Cain off the bench, but big-picture, the Magic need Wagner.

So far this series, Wagner is averaging 16.8 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game, shootin 33.3% from 3-point range. He had 19 points in Game 4 before having to leave.

No. 8 seed Orlando is up 3-1 on No. 1 seed Detroit and is looking to make history, with three chances to close out the series. Their first chance is Wednesday night in Detroit, where the Pistons likely will come out playing with urgency and desperation.