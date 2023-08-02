 Skip navigation
Top News

Jo'Ziah Edmond.jpg
2024 All-American Jo’Ziah Edmond Commits to Michigan
Offensive Lineman Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, TX/ Episcopal H.S.) has been named the recipient of the Anthony Muñoz Lineman of the Year award.
Nine All-Americans Named to Outland Trophy Watch List
2021 All-American J.T. Tuimoloau from Eastside Catholic High School in Sammamish, Washington has verbally committed to the Buckeyes.
Former All-Americans Named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_rookiepeacocksound_230802.jpg
NFL rookies give their best peacock impressions
nbc_nas_jarrett75moments_230802.jpg
NASCAR 75th anniversary moment: 1965 Southern 500
nbc_golf_gc_burkowskiintv_230802.jpg
Amateur golf events taking center stage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
PBT Podcast: Talking WNBA, Sixth Person of the Year with Sun’s DiJonai Carrington

  • By
  • Kurt Helin,
  • By
  • Kurt Helin
  
Published August 2, 2023 07:33 PM

DiJonai Carrington’s path to the WNBA was not smooth. While she came from an athletic family — her father, Darren Carrington, played eight years in the NFL, and her mother, Vickie, ran track at Northern Arizona — she had to overcome multiple knee surgeries, including one this past offseason.

It hasn’t slowed her down as Carrington is one of the frontrunners to be Sixth Player of the Year, and she has helped lead the Connecticut Sun to a 19-7 record that has them as one of the title contenders this season.

Carrington joined NBC Sports’ Kurt Helin on this week’s PBT Podcast to discuss how a Southern California native is adjusting to Connecticut, what is fueling her run this season and how making it to the WNBA Finals last year and losing on their home court has motivated the Sun this season. They also talk about overcoming all those injuries, her desire to win Sixth Person of the Year, and what musical act she’d jump on stage with and sing/rap along with.

You can watch the video of some of the podcast above or listen to the entire podcast below, listen and subscribe via iTunes at ApplePodcasts.com/PBTonNBC, subscribe via the fantastic Stitcher app, check us out on Google Play, or anywhere else you get your podcasts.

We want your thoughts and questions for future podcasts, and your comments, so please feel free to email us at PBTpodcast@gmail.com.