MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Dodgers Yoshinobu Yamamoto
Yamamoto chased after first inning of debut as Padres beat Dodgers for Seoul Series split
Zach Edey
Betting the NCAA Tournament: 16 Games Friday and 16 Bets
AUTO: SEP 15 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Food City 300
Dale Earnhardt Jr. returning to Bristol for Xfinity start

Top Clips

nbc_soc_olytop10_9_donovan_240321.jpg
No. 9: Teenage Donovan, U.S. earn best ever finish
nbc_cyc_voltastg4_240321.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 4
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240321.jpg
IndyCar descends on Thermal Club for $1M Challenge

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson being treated for blood clots, out for remainder of season

  
Published March 21, 2024 12:11 PM
Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MARCH 07: Ausar Thompson #9 of the Detroit Pistons looks on against the Brooklyn Nets during the second half at Little Caesars Arena on March 07, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Two Pistons starters and critical members of the franchise’s young core — Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart — are out for the rest of the season due to medical issues.

The more concerning one is Thompson, with the rookie being out “while being treated for a blood clot,” the team announced. Thompson had missed the previous five games with what was only called a “medical issue.” Clots can be a very serious concern that has ended the careers of multiple athletes, most famously NBA champion and star Chris Bosh. However, other players are able to get treatment and bounce back with the situation managed, such as Brandon Ingram (who was shut down for a time because of clots in 2019).

For Thompson, this appears to be more manageable. The team said he “has been cleared to resume conditioning and will begin non-contact basketball activities at the conclusion of the regular season” with a planned ramp-up so he is ready to go at training camp next fall.

Stewart is out with a strained hamstring, something without long-term consequences but takes time to heal.

Coach Monty Williams sounded optimistic speaking about Thompson and Stewart on Wednesday night, via Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

“With Ausar, I’m just glad that the doctors caught it and from all of the information that I’ve gotten, they’re handling it in a — it’s a medical situation but I’m glad they caught it,” Monty Williams said pregame on Wednesday. “With (Stewart), they’re both big blows to the team. These are two guys that were starters for us and certainly helped us in a number of ways defensively, in every facet of the game. Both are developing players that were huge-impact players for our team. It’s a tough blow for sure.”

At 12-57, the Pistons are out of postseason contention with the second-worst record in the league this season.

