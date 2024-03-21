Pistons rookie Ausar Thompson being treated for blood clots, out for remainder of season

Two Pistons starters and critical members of the franchise’s young core — Ausar Thompson and Isaiah Stewart — are out for the rest of the season due to medical issues.

The more concerning one is Thompson, with the rookie being out “while being treated for a blood clot,” the team announced. Thompson had missed the previous five games with what was only called a “medical issue.” Clots can be a very serious concern that has ended the careers of multiple athletes, most famously NBA champion and star Chris Bosh. However, other players are able to get treatment and bounce back with the situation managed, such as Brandon Ingram (who was shut down for a time because of clots in 2019).

For Thompson, this appears to be more manageable. The team said he “has been cleared to resume conditioning and will begin non-contact basketball activities at the conclusion of the regular season” with a planned ramp-up so he is ready to go at training camp next fall.

Stewart is out with a strained hamstring, something without long-term consequences but takes time to heal.

Coach Monty Williams sounded optimistic speaking about Thompson and Stewart on Wednesday night, via Omari Sankofa II of the Detroit Free Press.

“With Ausar, I’m just glad that the doctors caught it and from all of the information that I’ve gotten, they’re handling it in a — it’s a medical situation but I’m glad they caught it,” Monty Williams said pregame on Wednesday. “With (Stewart), they’re both big blows to the team. These are two guys that were starters for us and certainly helped us in a number of ways defensively, in every facet of the game. Both are developing players that were huge-impact players for our team. It’s a tough blow for sure.”

At 12-57, the Pistons are out of postseason contention with the second-worst record in the league this season.